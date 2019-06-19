SPLINTERED Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

lagahoo productions (New Diorama Graduate Company 2019/20 & Soho Theatre Young Company) is proud to present SPLINTERED, a theatre-cabaret celebrating queerness in the Caribbean, at Bedlam Theatre during Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019. It runs from 2nd - 25th August, with previews on 31st July & 1st August. London previews will be performed at the CLF Art Café and Bunker Theatre on 25th & 28th July, respectively.

"What you are about to witness, they-dies and gentle-them, is a cabaret of truths. This is a show about Caribbean people being queer. In our experience, it is damned hard."

SPLINTERED is a theatre-cabaret of rebellion and empowerment, celebrating queerness in the Caribbean. A show about and by Caribbean womxn, join us for a night of carnival and liberation - "come free up yuhself!" Developed from interviews with queer womxn from Trinidad & Tobago, SPLINTERED shatters traditional theatre structures with an exhilarating blend of lip sync, movement, dialogue, drag and carnival.

Devised with a cast of queer Caribbean actresses of colour, SPLINTERED follows the stories of three women coming to terms with their queerness. This is the play that asks, "can we celebrate queerness without the trauma of queerness?". Expect genre-bending, theatre-rule breaking storytelling, ultimately joyful and sorrowful at the same time.

Artistic Director of lagahoo Emily Aboud comments: "SPLINTERED is the show I needed to see growing up, the show that would certainly be banned back home, and the show that celebrates the people whose very existence is an act of rebellion. Caribbean culture itself is based in rampant homophobia and misogyny (listening closely to any Caribbean song will prove this) and the terrific sadness of this piece is that it is a wholly Caribbean piece that cannot safely exist in the Caribbean. We hope that by making SPLINTERED we can make a small but vital step in creating space for Caribbean artists on UK stages"

SPLINTERED is generously supported by Arts Council England, the Bush Theatre, New Diorama Theatre & Soho Writers Lab.

Tickets are available from: http://bit.ly/splinteredfringe





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You