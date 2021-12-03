Spectra, Scotland's festival of light, returns to Aberdeen in 2022, creating a stunning lightscape across the city and brining four days of family friendly fun to Aberdeenshire. Scotland's premiere light festival, SPECTRA takes inspiration from Scotland's Year of Stories in 2022.

From the Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 February, SPECTRA will once again light up the winter nights in Aberdeen encouraging audiences to get out and experience the city looking its best using interactive light sculptures, architectural projections and film to create new ways of exploring the city.

As we emerge from the pandemic, Spectra is the perfect event suitable for friends and family alike, with both indoor and outdoor spaces, it makes Aberdeen the ideal destination for both visitors and staycationers in 2022.

This year the works of art created in light will appear in Marischal College, Union Street, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Marischal Square, and Aberdeen Art Gallery, recently recognised as the best building in Scotland by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland awards.

Cllr Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council Culture Spokesperson said: "I can't think of a better way to kick off Aberdeen's 2022 cultural programme than with Spectra, Scotland's festival of light. Aberdeen City Council is proud to invest in and deliver a year round events calendar, bringing high quality activities and culture to our public spaces and in 2022 the Spectra programme, inspired by Scotland's Year of Stories, is set to be truly world class. Cities are spaces that thrive when people are walking the streets together and enjoying events like Spectra, so we're truly excited to welcome audiences back to the city centre after a very difficult couple of years dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Spectra website will share more information on the installations and how to enjoy them and your evening whether you are travelling in to the city centre with your family or travelling from Dundee, Perth or Edinburgh with friends. www.spectrafestival.com.