SMALL TOWN BOYS Comes to Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Set in the late 80s at the start of the AIDS epidemic, Dundee-based company Shaper/Caper's production explores the importance of queer nightlife spaces and community in times of crisis.

Inspired by the real-life experiences of writer, director, and choreographer Thomas Small, Small Town Boys follows a young man who leaves the quiet of his hometown in search of community, solace and joy in the bright lights of the big city. He finds it all within the vibrant LGBTQ+ community of the Paradise Nightclub, a sanctuary pulsing with life, music, and solidarity. But as the AIDS crisis deepens and is largely ignored by the Government, the party gives way to heartbreak, and the community must rely on each other more than ever. The show includes a community cast alongside eight dancers and toured Scottish nightclubs last year receiving the Creative Arts Award at the 2024 Proud Scotland Awards. This is its first time in Edinburgh and arrives at the Fringe as part of the Made in Scotland showcase.

Artistic Director & Choreographer, Tommy Small, said, “Small Town Boys draws from my personal experiences of growing up during the AIDS crisis and under the shadow of Section 28. The iconic “Don't Die of Ignorance” tombstone adverts were haunting – they left a lasting mark on a generation of gay men, shaping how we saw ourselves and our relationship with sex. They taught us fear before we ever learned about desire. Amid the fear and silence, nightclubs became more than just places to dance – they were sanctuaries, cathedrals of music. In those dark rooms we found escapism, healing, and each other. There, we danced not just to forget, but to remember who we were. We held each other close, lifted each other up, and dared to hope in a world that tried to teach us shame. This is where Paradise Club began and shaped the world of Small Town Boys.''

Shaper/Caper is an independently- led organisation based in Dundee developing the work of multi-award-winning choreographer, BBC Radio 2 Artist in Residence, and Clore fellow, Thomas Small. Set up in 2015, the company's aim is to create excellent art that connects with as many people as possible whatever their socio-economic background, race, and/or gender. Shaper/Caper are part of Creative Scotland's Multi Year Funded Organisations Portfolio 2025-2028. This is their third time at the Fringe, having enjoyed a sell-out run of Within This Dust at Dance Base back in 2012.

Comments