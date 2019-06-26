SKETCH YOU UP! Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Debuting at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe is Sketch You Up! A brand-new one-hour comedy sketch show with an LGBTQ+ angle, taking the observational and familiar to a modern and fresh level...with bite!

Sketch You Up! presents four performers in a world where being straight is the minority with a sketch which turns things upside down. This sketch was created after many years of Dan hearing stereotypes of gay guys as camp, effeminate, and with high pitched voices.

Watch two gay guys gossiping about "Those straights'...I mean, you can spot one a mile off if you've got a great straidar!" Then see what happens when one of them comes out as 'straight' to his two Mums! Later a sketch at a call centre follows an operator who holds a painful secret and can't resist an opportunistic lifeline from a caller...you'll never listen to Adele's 'Hello' in the same way again!

Written by Dan Robinson, who wants to bring his sketch show to a much wider audience and to have LGBTQ issues raised through sketch comedy. Dan started writing his sketch show back in 2015 after feeling he wanted to take sketch comedy back to character-driven and real-life situations, but with a new school style.

Dan draws on personal experiences, being a gay man and his career: from working in a call centre, teaching drama to kids, frustrating restaurant reservations and Tinder dates! All of which can be seen in the show.

Dan's inspiration comes from Victoria Wood, Catherine Tate, Julia Davies and Sharon Horgan. Dan has played a multitude of comedy roles in his acting career but wanted to express his own comedy and started writing sketches.

Dan's collaboration with director Lisa Millar brings an additional perspective to the comedy. Lisa has extensive experience with shows like Sketch You Up! including recently directing the Edinburgh hit last year, Madonna or Whore.

Sketch You Up! workshopped to a live London audience in April 2018 with two nights at The Hen and Chickens Theatre. Then at the Courtyard Theatre in Old Street in November 2018 and most recently at The Vaults Festival in London.





