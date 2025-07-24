Rollers Forever announces cast for tartan-clad musical celebrating Bay City Rollers fans

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been revealed for Rollers Forever - the brand-new musical featuring the songs of the legendary Bay City Rollers - opening at the Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow from 19â€“30 August 2025.

Starring acclaimed performer Dani Heron as Jenny and charismatic talent Chiara Sparkes as Susan, the story follows two lifelong fans who reconnect on a Saturday night and relive their teenage obsession with the Rollers. Liam Harkins plays Susan's brother Alec, bringing his compelling stage presence following his performance as Celtic legend Tommy Burns.

Joining them are a collective of Scotland and UK's leading performers Brian James O'Sullivan, Rachel Campbell, Ciara Flynn, Joe Gill, Alex Dargie, Gregor John-Owen, and Lauren MacDonald.Â

Chiara Sparkes, whose theatre credits range from Mamma Mia! and Glasgow Girls to Sleeping Beauty and The Yellow on the Broom, says the show has struck a personal chord: "When I told my gran I was in this show, she booked tickets straight away â€” I couldn't believe how many secret Rollers fans I had in the family!" she said. "There's something really powerful about telling a story that means so much to so many."

Dani Heron, recently seen in Alright Sunshine, FLEG and in the award winning West End production of Chariots of Fire, said the buzz around the production has been unlike anything she's experienced. "My mum had tickets before I'd even accepted the part," she said. "She and my auntie were huge fans â€” there's real excitement around this one."

Liam Harkins reflected on the show's emotional pull. "The Rollers' music is tied to people's lives and memories," he said.Â

The show is further anchored by legendary original Bay City Roller Stuart "Woody" Wood, who acts as artistic consultant: "It's great that the story is being seen through the eyes of the amazing BCR fans... it's their turn to shine!" he said. "The show will be full of pure nostalgia, great songs and great fun and hopefully transport the fans back to the most incredible times, unlikely to be repeated."

Written by award-winning playwright Danny McCahon and directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Liz Carruthers, Rollers Forever brings together a stellar production team including producer Ed Crozier, Musical Director Dale Parker and music industry veterans Mark Mackie, David Low, Donald MacLeod and John McLaughlin â€“ the latter also a current Bay City Roller and the man behind the band's sell out 2015 reunion.

The set for Rollers Forever has been designed by Scotland's top set designer Karen Tennent. Opening at the Pavilion Theatre from 19â€“30 August 2025, the production will mark the 50th anniversary of the Bay City Rollers' first number one hit and promises a joyful celebration of music, fandom and friendship.

Tickets range from Â£25 - Â£39.50 and are available now from:

https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB/event/musical/rollers-forever-

tickets

Photo credit: Wattie Cheung