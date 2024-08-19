Review: WHEN WE WERE YOUNG, Pavilion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When We Were Young is a play that has been written by Liam Lambie and is produced by Geez a Break Productions. It follows a group of four teenagers in the late 90s and the effect that Glasgow gang culture has on their lives.

Mooney (Liam Lambie) and his younger brother Tam (Ross McAree) have been raised by their mother Mags (Clare Rooney) since their violent father died of a drug overdose. Mooney tried to shelter Tam from some of their dad's outbursts and protect his mum even though he was only a child.

The rest of the young team is made up by Gee (Joshua Hayes) and Joe (Kylie Martin). The lads also hang around with Michaela (Dionne Frati) and Sammy (Candace Nicholson). Though they are in many ways the stereotypical 'neds', the dialogue isn't cliched and it is a fair representation of how pals talk to each other. There's some good natured ribbing but it's very clear that these boys have each others back.

Some background information is given about postcode wars and the issues with knife crime in the city. Everyone knows someone who has been affected by knife crime and it isn't long before it tears apart the inner circle.

The dynamic between the boys is quickly established and the references to 90s and Glaswegian humour goes down a treat with the Pavilion crowd. Among the laughs and banter, there is a much darker side and the script doesn't shy away from addiction issues, domestic violence and poverty. There's a good balance in the writing to stop their lives being portrayed as complete misery.

When We Were Young is a well-written accessible piece that highlights the issues of gang violence in Glasgow.

