GICF Announces Award Judges Plus First Names for Gala

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With only one month to go until Scotland's largest comedy festival begins, Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has announced 2026's judging panel for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, plus the first names for the festival's Comedy Gala, where the award winner will be announced.

Names from Scotland's entertainment industry join the judging panel this year including Edith Bowman, Gary Lamont, Michelle McManus, Greg Hemphill, Rab Christie and more, whilst Karen Dunbar, Rosco McClelland, Connor Burns, Stuart Mitchell and more will perform at the GICF Gala on the festival's closing day.

Plus, to celebrate one month to go until GICF kicks off, the festival has announced a special 2-for-1 day with hundreds of tickets available on a 24 hour, 2-for-1 deal. Over 200 shows including Rosie O'Donnell, Spontaneous Potter, John Tothill, Sue Perkins, Jack Docherty, Alana Jackson, Alan Davies and more have a number of 2-for-1 tickets available from 00.01am Tuesday 10th February until 11.59pm Tuesday 10th February on a first come, first served basis. Only available via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com - subject to availability.

Shows for all ages will offer 2-for-1 tickets for 24 hours only, including; 'Bring Yer Bairn' an adults comedy show where babies are more than welcome, 'Friday Afternoon Comedy' for a laidback show to kick off the weekend, Scottish comedy mainstays Jay Lafferty and Rosco McClelland's solo shows, Irish up-and-coming comics Shane Daniel Byrne, Killian Sundermann and Sophia Wren and many more.

With over 560 shows on sale, GICF is Scotland's largest dedicated comedy festival, welcoming comedians from around the world to Glasgow venues. On the festival's final day the comedy industry will gather alongside fans to celebrate at GICF's Comedy Gala, where the winner of the prestigious Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award will be announced.

The judging panel includes a range of Scots from across the creative industries: award-winning radio broadcast, podcaster and TV presenter Edith Bowman ; Scottish theatre and TV actor Gary Lamont ; TV and radio presenter Michelle McManus ; co-creator of Still Game Greg Hemphill as well as actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli ; one of Scottish comedy's most successful executive producers Rab Christie (Only An Excuse, Scot Squad, Limmy's Show and MD of the Comedy Unit), and 2025's Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow award winner Rosco McClelland.

Plus, Aarti Joshi (Go Radio), Cassi Gillespie (Clyde 1), Gregor Sharp (BBC), Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, Laura Boyd (STV), and Norry Wilson (Lost Glasgow) round off 2026's judging panel.

Edith Bowman said: "What a privilege to be part of the judging panel for an award that carries Sir Billy Connolly's name. Comedy is such a powerful part of who we are as Scots, and he proved that our stories and our humour can resonate all over the world. I am excited to discover the talent and imagination of this year's applicants. Good luck folks!"

Gary Lamont said: "I feel so honoured to be included on the judging panel. The Big Yin embodies the very heart of Scottish humour—helping generations of us to see ourselves clearly, and laugh at ourselves loudly. His iconic mix of storytelling with the Glasgow patter has firmly planted Scottish comedy on the world stage.

"Those are some big banana boots to fill, but I can't wait to see the brilliant work of this year's entrants. Good luck to all of them!"

Michelle McManus said: "I'm thrilled to be part of this year's judging panel. Growing up in Glasgow, Billy Connolly has been an integral part of our city's culture, and his comedy and music has given us all so many moments of joy. The Big Yin brought Glaswegian comedy to the world stage in such a major way, and I really can't wait to be part of the award in his name at Glasgow International Comedy Festival. Good luck to all this year's applicants!"

Rab Christie said: "I'm delighted to be part of the judging panel for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award this year. The Big Yin is so important to Glasgow. One day we'll hopefully have a street, a square and an airport named after him and it is brilliant that his name is on a prize at the city's comedy festival. Over the past few years there have been some terrific winners and nominees and I'm very much looking forward to being part of the judging process in 2026."

Judges will review this year's applications and curate a Shortlist before making a recommendation to Sir Billy Connolly himself, who will ultimately choose the final winner for the award in his name. Applications have been submitted from GICF acts, venues and promoters and will now be whittled down to a Shortlist of six, announced in the opening days of the festival.

The Spirit of Glasgow Shortlist will be celebrated at the Comedy Gala on 29th March, alongside sets from the very best of the fest, with a packed out audience in the King's Theatre treated to an afternoon of household names and rising stars. 2026's winner will be announced in the Gala's closing minutes - previously announced by a personalised video from the Big Yin to the winner.

The Comedy Gala will host some of Scotland's finest comics with Karen Dunbar taking to the King's Theatre stage following her own festival solo show at the Citizens Theatre whilst Connor Burns joins the line-up, amidst a record breaking five night run at the King's Theatre in this year's festival. Glaswegian comic Amanda Dwyer, mainstays of Scottish stand-up Fred MacAulay and Stuart Mitchell, and 2025's Spirit of Glasgow winner Rosco McClelland round off the first names announced for the Gala.

With just four weeks to go until GICF takes over the city, comedy fans can enjoy shows from some of Scotland's most successful comedians including an unprecedented five nights at the King's Theatre for Edinburgh native Connor Burns, solo shows from Karen Dunbar, Jack Docherty, Susie McCabe, Christopher Macarthur-Boyd and Marc Jennings, plus Daniel Sloss, now one of the world's most successful stand-ups, brings his new show 'Bitter' to the SEC Armadillo.

The Glasgow festival will welcome international names - from Rosie O'Donnell to Ruby Wax, as well as some of the UK's top comics including Alan Davies, Sue Perkins, Tom Davis, Catherine Bohart, Tim Key, Laura Smyth, Mark Simmons, and more, alongside rising stars on the scene like Kate Hammer,Jack Brookmyre and Ifrah Qureshi.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: "The Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award embodies everything that makes both this city and its comedy so special: boldness, warmth, and a wicked sense of humour. The award has become a cherished highlight of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, celebrating those who carry the same fearless creativity and generous spirit that Sir Billy has shared with the world. It's a true privilege for the festival to work with Sir Billy to honour those who reflect the heart and humour of Glasgow itself and, as always, this year's judging panel will have a difficult job on their hands!"

GICF takes place from 11th - 29th March 2026 in venues across the city. Festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.

Photo credit: Elaine Livingstone

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.