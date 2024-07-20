Review: The Knight of the Burning Pestle, RSC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Knight of the Burning Pestle is a five-act play that was first staged in 1607. Written by Francis Beaumont and adapted and directed by Marc Silberschatz, this play is one of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's Classical Production performances.

There are many plot lines running through the play but it begins with actors trying to stage a traditional love story. Other characters protest that they want to see something different and offer their suggestions for how it should play out. They suggest Rafe (Kyu Sim) plays the part of the unlikely hero. The original story is deemed too middle class and the audience are keen to see a story about a brave grocer saving a damsel in distress instead.

It's an action-packed two hours with duelling knights, love and death. This is a great text to pick for a student production as there's so much drama and comedy to showcase their varying talents. There are some brief musical interludes which give Alistair Roberston the opportunity to really shine in the role of Merrythought.

The content warnings on this performance are a sight to behold and one of them is "copious vomiting". It's not a spoiler because the execution of this scene really does defy expectations...

The setting of the Chandler Studio Theatre is perfect for this piece as it offers a more immersive experience for the audience. This is a lively and fun production of The Knights of the Burning Pestle which is ideal for highlighting the talents of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's students.

Photo credit: Royal Conservatoire of Scotland/Hope Holmes

