Connor Burns, Jimeoin, Craig Hill, And Daniel Sloss Announce First 2026 Edinburgh Fringe Shows

Connor Burns, Jimeoin, Craig Hill, and Daniel Sloss have announced their first shows for the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Performances will take place at Just the Tonic (Nucleus) and the Edinburgh Playhouse, with tickets going on sale on Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

Daniel Sloss will present his new show Bitter at the Edinburgh Playhouse. The production marks a return to Edinburgh as part of a global tour following work-in-progress performances in 2025. Sloss has previously toured internationally and released multiple stand-up specials across major streaming platforms. Bitter will play at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15, with one performance designated as BSL interpreted. The production will be presented as a phone- and device-free event.

Craig Hill will return to the Fringe with You’re Not Even Safe Up The Back!, marking his 28th season at the festival. The show will run at Just the Tonic (Nucleus) from August 6 through August 30, excluding select dates. Hill is a three-time nominee for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award and a previous recipient of the Forth Fringe Award. BSL-interpreted performances are scheduled during the run.

Jimeoin will bring his new show Ballyhoo! to Just the Tonic (Nucleus) from August 6 through August 30, excluding August 18. A longtime Fringe performer, Jimeoin’s work focuses on observational comedy drawn from everyday life. BSL-interpreted performances will be offered on select dates during the engagement.

Edinburgh-born comedian Connor Burns will premiere his fifth solo show, Flow, at the 2026 Fringe. Burns sold out 34 performances of his 2025 show Gallus in Edinburgh and later added encore performances due to demand. He will present a full run of Flow at Just the Tonic (Nucleus) from August 6 through August 30, excluding select dates, and will also perform a separate engagement at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Saturday, August 22. BSL-interpreted performances are scheduled during the Just the Tonic run.

Additional tickets for the announced performances will be made available online beginning February 11.

