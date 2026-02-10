Craig Hill Marks 28 Years with New Show at Edinburgh Fringe

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Craig Hill will celebrate 28 years in the comedy business with brand new Edinburgh Fringe show You're Not Even Safe Up The Back. You saw his entrance last year, now Scotland's kilty pleasure Craig Hill bounds back to the Fringe, so lock the exits!

Belt up for a thrilling, quick-fire comedy flight packed with razor-sharp wit and spontaneity.

He's behind you! Actually, he's in front of you and there's nowhere to hide.

A Fringe favourite with wide appeal, Hill has audiences in paroxysms of laughter, barely able to breathe before take-off again. Strap yourself in!

Expect electric energy, fearless improvisation, and the kind of live comedy that turns rooms upside down.

Craig Hill said: “28 years later! No, not the zombie film, my comedy career! And I still get just as buzzed up as ever about the Edinburgh Fringe. It's like the beginning of my year and there's nothing like 3 weeks on stage every night with those fantastic Fringe audiences. Years ago I said, ‘Why don't you come down the front?' Now? ‘You're not even safe up the back!'”

Performances run 6 - 30 August 2026 (not 17,18,24, 25) at 7.25pm (60 min) at Just The Tonic, Nucleus, Atomic Room.

