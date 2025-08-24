Review: JACQUELINE WILSON, Edinburgh International Book Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed children’s author Jacqueline Wilson is appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss her latest novel- Seaside Sleepovers. It is the third book in the series but also works as a standalone.

There is no chair for the event, as it seems that having done these sorts of events for decades, Jacqueline Wilson has public speaking down to a fine art. She tells us a little bit about the characters in the book and her relationship with writing. She’s warm and funny as she speaks about her daily routine and writing process.

For fans of The Suitcase Kid, there’s a charming anecdote about how Radish the Sylvanian family rabbit that features heavily in the book, actually belonged to her daughter.

I was particularly impressed by how comfortable the young audience members felt to ask questions at the end. A testament to her ability to put children at ease. Those called on ask about her favourite characters and what she loves to read herself.

The Wonderful World Of Jacqueline Wilson was a delightful way to spend a morning. Wilson is an author who is inspirational to both the young fans in the audience and the millennials who grew up with her books.

