Review: EILIDH, EILIDH, EILIDH, Oran Mor

Eilidh, Eilidh, Eilidh is a new play written and directed by Lana Pheutan that looks at the rural housing crisis.

Cousins Eilidh (MJ Deans) and Eilidh (Chelsea Grace) are out drinking one night on the Isle of Skye when they decide to break into one of the empty homes that is used as an Air BnB. After some initial worry that they'll get caught they realise that all the surrounding properties are also Air BnBs and its February so the tourists aren't even there.

Both of the Eilidh's grew up on Skye but one lived away for eight years before returning home to find out she can't get a property in the village she was raised in. When one eventually comes up for sale, even though it's less than ideal, the house is sold to an unseen buyer from England before she even finishes a tour of it.

It turns out the unoccupied house is not actually unoccupied but a temporary home to Ms Nicillemhicheil (Annie Grace), the girls former teacher. She offers a new perspective on the housing crisis and the three women team up to tackle the situation.

Eilidh, Eilidh, Eilidh is a gentle and well-written piece of theatre with strong performances from all three actors.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga Ken Wan

