Review: DANCING SHOES, Oran Mor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancing Shoes is a new play written by Stephen Christopher and Graeme Smith and it is directed by Brian Logan.

Craig (Ross Allan), Donny (Stephen Docherty) and Jay (Craig McLean) are an unlikely trio. The three bond at a meeting for people with addictions and start spending more time together. Donny is an alcoholic and when asked what makes him feel good apart from alcohol he replies, "dancing".

Donny dances for his friends and well, to be honest, he's a bit shite at it. Dancing makes him feel free and forget his troubles, so his friends encourage him to keep doing it. Jay films him on his phone and uploads the video to various social media platforms and his posts start to go viral. People are laughing at Donny and the comments are nasty but Jay figures that as long as he doesn't find out, there's no harm done.

This is a genuinely heartwarming piece of theatre and the way the three men interact is a joy to watch. Craig is 40 and has no friends, Jay is in his 20s and has a young daughter to support and Donny is a financially comfortable man in his 60s. They have little in common but they bond over helping each other with their addiction issues. Toxic masculinity has no place here as they speak openly about their feelings.

While all three actors are excellent, Stephen Docherty truly excels as "Dancing Donny" and is a delight to watch. Stephen Christopher and Graeme Smith have another belter of a play on their hands after the success of last year's The Scaff.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Reader Reviews