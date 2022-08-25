Review: BOY FRIENDS FOREVER, Edinburgh International Book Festival

Boy Friends Forever is an event that took part at the Edinburgh International Festival about Michael Pedersen's poetic book Boy Friends. This event was also available live online and streamed on-demand later with the option for 'pay what you can' tickets. The event was also captioned.

The book is an intimate memoir that looks at Michael Pedersen's close friendship with Scott Hutchison. Far from being a grief memoir, Boy Friends celebrates the precious moments of friendship and true connection. Pedersen is being joined at live events by fellow artists and for Edinburgh, we've lucked out with two icons- Shirley Manson and Charlotte Church.

The book is very poetic and Pedersen provides some passionate readings. There is a discussion between the three about relationships that have enriched their lives and Charlotte Church is beautifully heartfelt on the subject. Self-confessed "princess of darkness" Shirley Manson is equally joyful with her enthusiasm and love for her friendships over the years.

Boy Friends Forever was a wonderful evening that I never wanted to end. The exploration of grief alongside the idea that friendships might be the true love affairs in our lives was deeply moving.

Funny, warm and insightful, Boy Friends Forever feels like an evening with treasured pals.