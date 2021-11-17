Rebecca Holt Appointed Chief Executive At Eden Court Highlands

Eden Court's Board of Trustees today announces Rebecca Holt will succeed James Mackenzie-Blackman as the new Chief Executive of the Highland arts venue.

Rebecca is currently Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive at Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) in London. Rebecca's previous roles at BAC include Chief Operating Officer and Executive Manager.

Rebecca Holt said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Eden Court, an organisation I have admired from afar for some time. Eden Court's strong civic role in bringing creativity to communities across the Highlands, coupled with its artistic ambition across theatre and film, make it a truly special organisation. James leaves an exceptional legacy and I'm looking forward to working with Don and the rest of the Eden Court team to devise and deliver the remarkable things that Eden Court will do next. I know that I'll continue to be inspired by the incredible work of Tarek, and the rest of the team at Battersea Arts Centre, as they push the sector forwards as a home for radical artistic ideas."

Don Robertson, Chair of the Board at Eden Court said: "I am delighted to have appointed Rebecca as our new Chief Executive following an extensive recruitment process led by AEM International. Throughout the process the recruitment panel were deeply impressed by Rebecca's sector knowledge as well as her demonstrating a real understanding of the role Eden Court plays in the life of communities across the North of Scotland. We look forward to delivering a warm Highland welcome."

Outgoing Chief Executive, James Mackenzie-Blackman said: "It's been the honour of my career leading Eden Court. I am sure that Rebecca will be an exceptional leader of this wonderful organisation and I look forward, very much, to looking on at all she will achieve with her wonderful team."

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Battersea Arts Centre said: "Eden Court has really made a fantastic appointment. Rebecca has been at BAC for over a decade and has brilliantly led the organisation through multiple challenges including the Grand Hall fire and the pandemic. Rebecca has always provided inspirational leadership and is rightly admired by colleagues across the sector. We will really miss her, but are also excited to see the great heights Eden Court will reach during her tenure."

James Mackenzie-Blackman will leave Eden Court at the end of November. Bryan Beattie has been appointed Interim Chief Executive, a role he will fulfil until at least the end of January, pending confirmation of Rebecca Holt's start date. Bryan will be supported in the interim period by leading arts consultant, David Micklem, in the role of External Advisor.