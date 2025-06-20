ROSE+BUD to Make British Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rose Coogan’s ROSE+BUD, a heartfelt queer comedy about gender, self-discovery, and transition, will make its British premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, presented by Commedia of Errors and Lyric Belfast.

Commedia of Errors, in partnership with Lyric Belfast and Pleasance, will present ROSE+BUD at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production runs from July 30 to August 24 (excluding August 11 and 12) in Bunker One at Pleasance Courtyard, with daily performances at 1:00 PM. A captioned performance will take place on August 16.

Written by and starring Rose Coogan, ROSE+BUD is a bittersweet, self-aware comedy about coming to terms with your identity and embracing the messy, joyful process of transition. Set during Bud’s first year at university in Derry—newly free from an overbearing mother and surrounded by questionable men and too many mirrors—Bud allows their other self, Rose, to emerge and guide them forward. Together, they explore what it means to live authentically while carrying the weight of past trauma and present discovery.

Based on Coogan’s real-life experiences, the play is an honest, comedic look at navigating young adulthood, queerness, and healing in a world that rarely gives trans people the space to just be. The production is directed by Benjamin Gould and features performances by Coogan and Conor Cupples.

ROSE+BUD is a positive, affirming trans narrative that celebrates becoming—on your own terms, and in your own time.

Ticketing Information

ROSE+BUD runs July 30 through August 24 (not August 11 or 12) at Bunker One, Pleasance Courtyard. Performances begin at 1:00 PM and run approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £9.00. A captioned performance will take place on August 16. Tickets are available via the Edinburgh Fringe box office.

