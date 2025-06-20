ROCK HARD - A THEATRICAL A CAPELLA ADVENTURE is Coming To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yat Po Singers will present Rock Hard - A Theatrical A Cappella Adventure, PART OF THE HONG KONG SOUL SHOWCASE.

From Hong Kong's first professional a cappella choral theatre company comes a reflection of the city's past, myths and dreams told through a cappella singing made up of wordless syllables. A group of scouts embark on a hiking trip, their voices echoing through time. With music and movement created by six singers and a clarinettist, the production unveils Hong Kong's history - reflecting on the past, embracing the present and looking to the future. Merging tradition with innovation, Rock Hard - A Theatrical A Cappella Adventure views the history of Hong Kong from a refreshing perspective.

Founded in Hong Kong as the first professional a cappella choral theatre company, Yat Po Singers is dedicated to creating and developing original works that blend music and theatre in innovative ways. With a strong ethos of nurturing young composers and promoting arts education, the company champions the art of A Cappella through performance and outreach. Their notable productions include Om Encounter, Love, Death, and Everything In-between, Requiem Hong Kong,and Our Immortal Cantata. Yat Po Singers has received multiple accolades, including several Hong Kong Drama Awards and recognition from the Hong Kong Arts Development Council for arts promotion and education.

Hong Kong Soul is a contemporary platform created by TS Crew to showcase the diversity and unique talents of Hong Kong artists, now in its third year. This year they present four shows: No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping) (Assembly George Square), HK Soul showcase - Triple Bill (Assembly @ Dance Base), Rock Hard - A Theatrical A Cappella Adventure (theSpaceUK) and Waves of Tradition: A New Horizon in Scottish-Chinese Music (theSpaceUK).

Performance Details

Running Time: 55 mins | Suitable for ages 5+

Company information

Music Cheuk-yin Ng Choral director Ernest Hui

Stage director Ronald Tsang Lighting designer Alice Kwong

Sound design Yan-pui Ha

Cast

Raoul Chan, Margaret Cheung, Johnny Fong, Ma Hin Yung, Alvin Mui, Ronald Tsang, Winky Wong

Listings information

Big at theSpaceTriplex, The Prince Philip Building19 Hill Place EH8 9DP

11 - 23 Aug (not 14 & 17), 12.20 - 13.15

£12 (£9 concs)

Comments