Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces Outdoor Experience and Film Of The Life and Adventures Of Santa Claus

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that after the success of last year's The Magic of Christmas, it will be creating, in partnership with the Macrobert Arts Centre, a wonder-filled, outdoor Christmas experience and filmed performance of L. Frank Baum's much-loved Christmas tale The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.

Adapted from the wonderfully inventive mind of award-winning poet and playwright Hannah Lavery (Jekyll and Hyde, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Lament for Sheku Bayoh, co-production with the Royal Lyceum Theatre, National Theatre of Scotland, and Edinburgh International Festival) and presented in the beautiful grounds of the Perthshire theatre, this must-see outdoor Christmas installation experience runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 1-23 December.

It is Christmas Eve, and while most children are asleep, Alice has an idea to catch Santa Claus. Instead, she accidentally traps a Fairy in her bedroom who proceeds to tell Alice how Santa Claus came to be. There begins an incredible journey that takes us into the magical world of Wood Nymphs, Knooks, and Ryls. From the Forest of Burzee to the Laughing Valley and beyond. This is a Christmas story for the ages, for all ages.

As well as being a safe, socially distanced, relaxed outdoor Christmas installation experience, where you will get the chance to meet Santa Claus, The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus is a theatrical film that audiences will be able to enjoy in the theatre's outdoor amphitheatre in its picturesque gardens. All ticket bookers will also be sent a link to watch the magical tale in the warmth and safety of their homes during the Christmas season too. The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus will also be shown on the big screen at the Macrobert Arts Centre on selected dates between 4-24 December.

The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus cast will feature Michael Cooke (The films The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Netflix and Now You See Me 2, Lionsgate; Outlander, Sony; and Father Brown, BBC) as Claus; Rosa Lavery as Alice; Lisa Livingstone (Vigil, Trust Me and The Farm, all BBC and The Loch, ITV) as Necille/Alice's Mum; Jane McCarry (Isa Drennan in Still Game, BBC Scotland, Granny Murray in Me Too! CBBC and most recently Wind in the Willows at Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Great Ack; Fiona Wood (Blonde Bombshells and The Crucible, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Fairy; and Marco Young (My Cousin Rachel, Bath Theatre Royal and UK tour) as Knook/Reindeer.

Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre said:

"We are thrilled to be making The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus, adapted from a novella by the brilliant Hannah Lavery this year. L Frank Baum conceived the origin story of Santa Claus to delight readers many years ago and Hannah has managed to create a funny, moving, and fresh new adaptation for audiences to enjoy in Pitlochry and Stirling. As we continue to experience challenges due to Covid, it has felt important to offer a magical socially distanced outdoor experience this year again which will include a grotto where the audience will meet Santa and our amphitheatre will be transformed into a woodland cinema. It is a fantastic team working on the project to make this happen for audiences this year. We are thoroughly enjoying making the theatre-film and preparing our PFT Garden for a theatrical installation of the story to give the audience a joyful in-person experience at PFT! We are also thrilled to be working with Julie and the Macrobert Team after the success of the Magic of Christmas last year and hope for many more collaborations. The story itself reminds us of the importance of love and kindness and why everyone continues to cherish this time of year. A pretty perfect story for right now it feels."

Julie Ellen, Artistic Director of Macrobert Arts Centre added:

"I am delighted that this Christmas we are able to build on the partnership between Macrobert Arts Centre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre which bought 'The Magic of Christmas' to our audiences in 2020 when we could not have our usual festive fun. We had such a good experience working together to bring you that little bit of magic we are going to do again. So, a new creative adventure has begun with our friends in Pitlochry, and we cannot wait to share the special story of The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus on screen here at Macrobert."

Suitable for everyone, from babes-in-arms to the forever young-at-heart, The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus promises to be a seasonal treat, brimming with story, music, and surprises!

The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus runs from 1-23 December. For information and tickets for The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com and www.Macrobertartscentre.org