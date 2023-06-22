Pavilion Theatre and Tron Theatre Plan Re-Staging of CYPRUS AVENUE

Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre and Tron Theatre have announced plans to work together to bring popular and successful theatre to more people across the city.

The first Tron Theatre show to be presented at The Pavilion Theatre as a result will be a re-mounted version of David Ireland’s acclaimed play Cyprus Avenue starring David Hayman, for which Hayman recently won the coveted Outstanding Performance award at the Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland.

The original Tron Theatre Company production which had its Scottish premiere in March 2023 received five-star reviews and played to sold-out audiences.

Hayman will reprise the role of Eric Miller in the production, directed by Andy Arnold, which will play at the Renfield Street theatre from Mon 26 Feb – Sat 2 Mar 2024.

The Pavilion, which was successfully acquired by Trafalgar Theatres in April 2023 has a long history of championing artists and productions from across Glasgow. The theatre’s new owners aim to increase the number of performances staged each year and to work more closely alongside organisations, writers and artists from across the city.

Helen Enright, CEO of Trafalgar Theatres said: “We’re excited at the potential this relationship offers to both organisations - it is an important first step in our ambition to work more closely with organisations and artists across Glasgow.

Since taking over at Glasgow Pavilion we have been enormously encouraged by conversations with a number of theatre-creators, writers and producers who want to work with us to expand the range of shows.

The team at Tron Theatre create truly excellent work which really resonates with audiences but with only 230 seats this limits the reach of the shows being staged.

It felt like the easiest decision in the world to address that – offering our larger-capacity theatre to the Tron team and, as a result, bringing selected shows to a wider audience.”

Andy Arnold & Patricia Stead, Joint CEOs, Tron Theatre said: “We are delighted to embark upon this new relationship with Trafalgar Theatres. The Pavilion is such a wonderfully atmospheric theatre, so much part of Glasgow’s theatre history, and the Tron will now have the opportunity to showcase brilliant work, like the surreal and shockingly hilarious Cyprus Avenue, to many, many more people across our city.”

Tickets go on sale date Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 10am.