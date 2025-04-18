POLICE COPS Returns To Assembly Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Globally acclaimed Police Cops celebrate their 10th anniversary by bringing back the blockbuster show that started it all: Police Cops: The Original!

They’ve done a musical, they’ve gone to space, but it’s time to get back to basics. Reloaded and supercharged for 2025—expect adrenaline-fueled physical comedy, 80s bangers, and uncompromising facial hair.

Police Cops join the ranks of Assembly Festival’s jam-packed comedy programme for 2025, featuring a stellar line-up of big names, returning favourites, and the newest and best on the comedy circuit.

Fans of Police Cops will enjoy the hilarious improv comedy Murder She Didn’t Write and the riotous best-man speech turned clown show Mark Vigeant: The Best Man Show, as well as musical comedy from Baby Wants Candy and Shamilton!

Assembly Festival’s Comedy programme is chock-full of the biggest and best stand-ups, including Jordan Gray: Is That A C*ck in Your Pocket or Are You Just Here to Kill Me?, 2024 Pinder Prize Winner Bronwyn Kuss, Tom Rosenthal: Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I Am, plus returning legends Susie McCabe, David O’Doherty, Nish Kumar and more.

Comments