Otto And Astrid, Stars Of Die Roten Punkte, To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With Brand New Show

Berlin's prince and princess of art rock and Europop, Otto & Astrid (best known as Die Roten Punkte) are set to return to Edinburgh Festival together but separately. in their very first Joint Solo Project.

Self-proclaimed "Best Band in the World" - Die Roten Punkte - return to the UK for their first full show since 2017 (when they stormed the Edinburgh Festival for the third time). Since then - Otto & Astrid - who together have won a host of awards and accolades from all over the world - spent the next few years writing new songs and arguing over whose work should appear on Die Roten Punkte's hotly anticipated fifth album.

Unable to reach a consensus, the dysfunctional brother/sister duo have decided to take a break from Die Roten Punkte and make the brave decision to tour separately... each with their own backing musicians.

Unfortunately, Otto had a bit of trouble recruiting a new drummer to work with him, and Astrid found precuring a replacement guitarist equally challenging. However, determined to prove they can make it on their own, they remained devoted to each of them going solo, agreeing, for the sake of the music, to be the backing musicians for one another's solo performances. Hence, they are delighted to head for Edinburgh to present, their rock- banging (Joint) Solo Project.

Expect a lipstick-smeared, tantrum-loving, sonic collision between B52s, The Pixies, Kraftwerk and early Ramones with ridiculously infectious songs in this hilarious, cutting satire of the nationalism and division playing out around the world.

Otto & Astrid's Joint Solo Project uses deft slapstick, choreography, and pathos to mirror the challenges faced by society. Part theatre, part live rock concert, 100% defective siblings.

Otto and Astrid have come a long way from their early years in Grunewald. Orphaned when Astrid was 12 and Otto was 9, the brother/sister duo found shelter in a Berlin squat and never looked back. An Otto & Astrid gig is a wild, rock'n'roll cabaret ride, full of hilarious, truly catchy and award-winning pop songs, constantly interrupted by the squabbling of the dysfunctional siblings. No knife cuts as sharply as laughter, and Otto & Astrid are perfect examples of the "woke" and "fake" poles of the current, absurd, global discourse.

This latest offering from Otto & Astrid will also see the industry powerhouse Neill Gladwin, and muti-award winning composer Casey Bennetto enter the fray as Director, and Dramaturg respectively.

Otto & Astrid's Joint Solo Project will be performed at 7.25pm in Assembly George Square Gardens (Piccolo) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 9th or 16th)

