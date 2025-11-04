Oran Mor Winter Panto returns with Mary Doll Poppins!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Òran Mór Winter Panto Returns with Mary Doll Poppins!

Òran Mór is thrilled to announce the return of its iconic lunchtime adult pantomime,

running from Tuesday 25th November to Sunday 4th January. Tickets are on sale now!

From the creative minds behind the world-famous A Play, A Pie and A Pint, this year’s

production is MARY DOLL POPPINS — a riotous, wildly entertaining Glaswegian twist on

the beloved fairytale, written and directed by Martin McCormick.

In this hilarious reimagining, the not-so-perfect Clydebanks family has lost their festive

spirit. Enter Mary Doll — a magical (sort of) nanny with a knack for sorting out life’s

messes and reminding everyone what Christmas is really about.

The cast features returning favourites Neil John Gibson (Don’t Make Tea) and Carmen

Pieraccini (River City) reprising their Dame and Baddie roles. They’re joined by Karen

Fishwick (Keli, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Romeo & Juliet) and Louise Haggerty

Feis, (Twelfth Night) and Katya Searle (The Testament of Gideon Mack, Bold Girls)

Martin McCormick says:

Being asked to return to write and direct the Winter Panto for the Oran Mor is a total

honour. Personally, there is no finer feeling than sitting in amongst an audience who are

laughing and joining in with a joke or lyric that you’ve written.

It’s with all this in mind that myself and the entire team work so hard to make sure that

each year’s Panto is better than the last. We hope everyone who comes to see Mary

Doll Poppins has a brilliant time. If you are returning, thanks for coming back, and if it’s

your first time I hope you get the Panto bug!

Dave Robertson (General Manager of Oran Mor) says:

'The Òran Mór Panto is one of the events of our year and this year is looking to be best

yet! Delighted to be welcoming Martin back alongside Neil, Carmen and Karen - as well

as saying hello to some new faces. Christmastime is when Òran Mór comes alive and

we can't wait to greet the 1000's of theatregoers to our wonderful venue. Working with

the PPP team is always fun, but I especially look forward to the Pantos which feel like a

real collaboration between us all.'



As per tradition, all tickets include a pie (or vegan sausage roll) and a pint, making it one

of the best-value experiences this winter in Glasgow.



LISTINGS INFORMATION

Òran Mór, Glasgow

Tue 25 November 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026

12pm & 2pm (2pm only on Tue 25 Nov)

£26 (plus booking fees), including food and drink

Runtime: 60 minutes



For tickets and more info, please visit www.oran-mor.co.uk or call Box Office on 0141

367 6200.

