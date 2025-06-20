NORVIL & JOSEPHINE: RABBITS OUT OF THE HAT is Coming to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NORVIL & JOSEPHINE: RABBITS OUT OF THE HAT is being presented at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, from 30th Jul - 24th Aug, King Dome, Pleasance Dome @11:35am, (65 Min)

It's a comedy musical magic show extravaganza for all ages! A magician with a secret and an assistant with a mission have scored the most sought-after family show slot at the Pleasance this Edinburgh Fringe. It's Norvil & Josephine: Rabbits Out of The Hat; a spectacularly silly and spellbinding story about being yourself no matter what!

Expect breathtaking magic, sensational circus artistry and showstopping songs from this delightful brother and sister duo as these Magic Circle marvels delight their audience with an hour of comic whimsy.

Having garnered international critical acclaim in Berlin, Los Angeles and London, this cracking show is Norvil & Josephine's Edinburgh Fringe debut, after the show's three sell-out runs at London's Well Walk Theatre, roll up for some good old-fashioned fun!



PERFORMANCE DETAILS

NORVIL & JOSEPHINE: RABBITS OUT OF THE HAT

Venue: King Dome, Pleasance Dome

Dates: 30th July - 24th August @ 11:35

Review From: 30th July

Tickets: From: £10.00

Age Guidance: 5+

Running Time: 65 Min

Photo credit: Patrick Baldwin

Comments