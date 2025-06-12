NO MILK NO SUGAR Comes to Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a physical theatre and martial arts performance that intertwines dance, street art and circus influences, Hong Kong Soul headline company TS Crew transports audiences to the nostalgic, vibrant heart of a Hong Kong Cha Chaan Teng – a quintessential diner. In these iconic eateries, a cornerstone of Hong Kong's cultural tapestry, stories of struggle, dreams, and belonging are shared over quick, affordable meals.

No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping) transforms one of these humble diners – with its clink of ceramic cups, and aroma of milky tea and buttery pineapple buns – into a dynamic stage for an exploration of home, identity, and the restless drift of life, reflecting the city's blend of East and West, tradition, and modernity. Returning to the Fringe following their Asian Arts Award-winning No Dragon No Lion, the company pushes the boundaries of their signature style with dynamic choreography and vibrant street art aesthetics. No Sugar No Milk merges physical prowess with heartfelt storytelling, drawing from Hong Kong's cinematic daring and street-level grit.

Choreographer Hugh Cho said, “Apart from the fast-paced, lively vibe and super creative menus that scream Hong Kong, every Cha Chaan Teng has its own little quirks and secrets, like a mini snapshot of HK's unique culture—from the classic milk tea to the iconic pineapple buns. Come grab a bite and soak in the real Hong Kong spirit!”.

Founded in 2017, TS Crew (TS) is a professional performing arts group with members from different backgrounds, including film, drama, xiqu, dance, martial arts and stunting, and motivator of Hong Kong-international dance platform “Hong Kong Soul”, a three-year grantee of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. TS Crew is active in the international art scene and various platforms, such as New Year's Eve Countdown 2023 at Times Square in New York, Busan International Dance Festival, Sziget Festival in Budapest and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The were previously at the Fringe with No Dragon No Lion, which received the Asian Arts Award for Best Show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022.

Hong Kong Soul is a contemporary platform created by TS Crew to showcase the diversity and unique talents of Hong Kong artists, now in its third year. This year they present four shows: No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping) (Assembly George Square), HK Soul showcase – Triple Bill (Assembly @ Dance Base), Rock Hard – A Theatrical A Cappella Adventure (theSpaceUK) and Waves of Tradition: A New Horizon in Scottish-Chinese Music (theSpaceUK).

