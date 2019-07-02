Myra DuBois Brings DEAD FUNNY To Edinburgh Fringe

Myra is dead; long live Myra! Realising that she stands to miss out on the most attention she'll ever receive, Myra DuBois brings forward her own funeral to make sure people get it right. Not to be missed at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

The acid-tongued Myra DuBois presents an irreverently sardonic side-eye at death, dying and the theatrics of grief. With songs by Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer the Opera) all wrapped up in Myra's trademark wit. An evening packed with so many laughs, you'll R.I.Pee yourself.

Unpredictable, intelligent character comedy, the self-declared siren of South Yorkshire works the room, sparing no-one her sharp tongue, and yet somehow keeping everybody affectionately on-side.

The funniest funeral you'll go to all year

Having left her native South Yorkshire back in 2008 for the bright lights of London's burlesque clubs and gay bars, Myra has sold out solo shows at venues including Charing Cross Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre, the Clapham Grand, Underbelly Southbank Festival and the legendary Royal Vauxhall Tavern to name a few. Accolades include being shortlisted for 'Best Character or Improv' at the 2019 Chortle Awards, NATYS: New Act of the Year finalist in 2012, "bust a gut funny" according to Graham Norton and "hilarious" if you ask John Bishop. Myra also counts Rylan Clark and Christine Bianco amongst fans and Sir Tim Rice said Myra's rendition of his song 'I Know Him So Well' was "Definitive".

Myra made her critically acclaimed solo Edinburgh debut with 'Self AdMyra' in 2016 which went on to tour the UK in 2017, generating AdMyras (Myra's pet name for her fans) across the nation. She also supported Bianca Del Rio on her UK tour in 2017 and 2018 playing renowned venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo and The Liverpool Empire. Most recently, Myra received critical success with her 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Show, 'We Wish You A Myra Christmas' which went on to enjoy a run at the Soho Theatre. Myra has also twice been part of the multi award-winning show 'Little Death Club' and will again return to join the dark, funny, family of fantastic misfits in Edinburgh this year.

TV credits include BBC1's The John Bishop Show and most recently as regular panellist on C5's Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side. Most recently, Myra was asked to join the esteemed line-up of guests for 'Un-Rroyal Variety' at The Hackney Empire and 'All Star Brexit Cabaret' at London Coliseum, both hosted and curated by London cabaret legend Johnny Woo. Myra has also been announced to perform at Latitude Festival this July.

Myra DuBois performs 'Dead Funny' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 25th August (not 12th). For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/myra-dubois-dead-funny





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You