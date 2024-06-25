MUTANT OLIVE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writer and performer Mitch Hara is Adam Astra. Adam is auditioning… and this is one audition you'll never forget. With his past constantly seeping into his present, Astra breaks the fourth wall, confronts his audience and gleefully spoons out tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars & a black cape, all whilst going for a part in Hamilton Unplugged.

In Mutant Olive 2.0, an award winning solo show that brings on tears of laughter and despair and visions of God, Hara takes his audience on a heart-wrenching rollercoaster ride, featuring sex, drugs, disco balls and blackouts.

Mitch Hara has directed or had sex with John Travolta, Maura Tierney, Susan Lucci, Sally Kirkland, John Savage, Angela Lansbury, Doris Roberts, Joe Manganiello, Karen Black, Marlon Wayans, Ilana Glazer, Colton Haynes, and half of NYC.



Hara was raised by speed-freak alcoholics, an experience that shaped his unique voice and eccentric view of the world. Drugs, cookies and chaos also helped inform his artistic flare. He escaped to New York City at age 19, when he was invited to join the acclaimed Actors Studio. There, he performed in several plays off-Broadway as well as comedy clubs, Studio 54 and a few rehabs. He's guest-starred on numerous series, including a recurring role on ER as Stanley a suicidal mental patient, several pilots and film roles, including a snuff-film producer, Latin Jerry in The Art of Dying. Hara has also written, directed and performed in 5 critically acclaimed plays, winning an “Outstanding Performance” award from Backstage for his portrayal of “Sister Coco Call-Me-Ishmael,” a mental-patient-drag-queen-nun, in The Tragic and Horrible Life of the Singing Nun. His short form series, Smothered Season 2 went viral on Amazon Prime and voted “Top 10 to Binge.”

Carlyle King (director) Directed Mitch's series, Smothered Season 2 for Amazon Prime. She wrote & directed the award-winning short, Sonny's Closet, soon to be a feature film and the World Premiere of the play ‘Bisexual Sadness' in LA.”

Fringe Management are celebrating 24years at the Fringe and have produced over 100 shows under the stewardship of Michael Blaha and Nigel Miles-Thomas. Michael and Nigel first met in 1990 when they planned and produced the first Hollywood pantomime Cinderella starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. They were the founder producers of The Pajama Men and have presented the Spinal Tap and The Simpsons legend Harry Shearer to Edinburgh Fringe audiences. They won a Fringe First in 2001 with Runt. Their production of Blood of the Lamb won the Critics Award at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe.

