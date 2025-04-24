MARK'S SPECTACULAR SCIENCE SHOW Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Science broadcaster and author Mark Thompson is returning to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year with his critically acclaimed Mark’s Spectacular Science Show, which will play at the National Museum of Scotland (Gilded Balloon at the Museum) from Wednesday 30 July to Sunday 10 August 2025 at 11.45am (running time 1hr).

Named ‘best kids show’ at a previous Edinburgh Fringe, the show brings Mark’s favourite experiments to life. You think science is boring? Think again - this is science like you have never seen it before. Designed for children and adults alike, Mark’s Spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant’s toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies!

Mark is known for his tireless enthusiasm for making science accessible, through numerous TV, radio, podcast and theatre appearances, and books. He has lectured at the Royal Astronomical Society, The Royal Institution, and the Norwich Science Festival to name a few. His most recent book, 101 Facts You Didn’t Know About Space often tops the ‘astronomy lists’ both here in the UK and Canada. This year, Mark launches his new podcast Cosmic Commerce where he investigates all aspects of the space sector from tourism to innovation and security to safety.

With 2025 marking the show’s 10th anniversary, Mark is bringing the show back to its very first home of the Gilded Balloon - this time within the venue’s theatre space at the National Museum of Scotland.

