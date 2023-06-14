MAGIC FOR ANIMALS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

In most magic shows women and animals are there to be cut in half or disappeared – not this one. Joyful, funny, thought-provoking there's little traditional about Liz Toonkel's Magic For Animals – apart from her sparkling sequined outfit, and even that's vegan.

Tricks and illusions flow seamlessly through a narrative that revels in finding fun ways to look at human agency, consent and animal rights.

As a queer American Jewish female magician, and animal rights activist, Liz felt the magic show format needed shaking up and needed fresh approaches.

No live animals (though there's an impressive roster of faux animal performers) or seedy sexism, but lots of “wow” moments, laughter and incisive wit. It's a take on the world aimed at new, wider and diverse audiences for magic.

Having already earned praise at the Cincinnati Fringe, Magic For Animals will have its UK premiere at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. An early version of the show played to packed out audiences in Denmark last year.

Liz said: “Historically, womxn, animals and even fish have only existed in magic as props to be cut in half or miraculously disappeared. I want to fix that. In this show, they are fully embodied subjects given space to speak and swim.

“I also want to offer audiences something sparkling and funny that takes on serious issues about how we treat each other and how we treat animals.

“I love to employ humour as a political tool, unpacking comedic tropes to push the idea of a world where all beings are happy and free.”

Liz is a skilled costume and production designer with a strong interest in fashion and its relationship to animals. This comes through in everything from her gorgeous custom vegan costume to the fact that a big part of the show centres on a magical “crocodile skin” Hermes Birkin – the world's most famous handbag.

She also brings Jewish values to the show, having been inspired by Maimonides' five steps for the process of repentance: owning the harm, beginning to change, making amends, apologising, and making different choices.

Liz thrives on storytelling and her work ranges from performance and installations to film. As well as being a professional magician she is also the production designer who shaped the look of films such as Emily the Criminal and the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

A particular ambition is to serve the LGBTQ community, BIPOC and women.