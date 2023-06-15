Live Music Now Scotland Comes to St Magnus International Festival This June

This June, Live Music Now Scotland returns to the St Magnus International Festival, bringing four of their talented musicians to the prestigious event. In addition to participating in the festival programme itself, Live Music Now Scotland is taking this wonderful opportunity to support the local island communities with an extensive outreach programme.

Live Music Now Scotland has been engaged in the festival for 21 years, and will on this occasion work closely with Kirkwall Grammar School and St Andrew's Primary, to make live music available to local school children and young people, and in association with the St Magnus Festival, present the same quality of international festival performances to groups who normally wouldn't have access to it.

The young professional artists will visit two care homes as well as an adult day care centre, and through the power of music, create an immersive and highly enjoyable experience for a diverse range of audiences.

LMNS will offer a fine selection of traditional songs by Calum McIlroy and Megan MacDonald, two of the young stars of the Scottish traditional music scene, as well as a magnificent classical repertoire from Ros-Turowska Duo on accordion and violin.

Carol Main MBE, Director at Live Music Now Scotland, said:

“It is always a highlight of our year to be part of the wonderful St Magnus International Festival. It not only gives our exceptional emerging artists a prestigious platform and chance to engage with new audiences, but allows us to reach into the heart of Orkney communities, from the very young to the very old, people who for whatever reason, whether frailty or special need, are otherwise unable to access the joy and pleasure of live music.”

Along with a number of community outreach performances, the following public LMNS concerts will take place on St Magnus International Festival:

Sun 18 June, 9.30pm:

Megan MacDonald and Calum McIlroy – accordion and guitar duo. The Sound Archive, Kirkwall.

Tue 20 June, 11am:

Ros-Turowska Duo – violin and accordion duo. Stromness Town Hall, Stromness.

Tue 20 June, 3.15pm:

Ros-Turowska Duo – violin and accordion duo. Shapinsay Hall, Shapinsay.