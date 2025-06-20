LEI-LDN to Debut at Pleasance Courtyard for Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Na-keisha Pebody’s one-woman play LEI-LDN will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this summer, exploring mixed-race identity, culture shock, and self-acceptance through comedy, spoken word, and movement.

LEI-LDN, written and performed by Na-keisha Pebody and presented in collaboration with Leicester Curve and Pleasance, will run from July 30 to August 25 (excluding August 11, 12, and 19) at The Green, Pleasance Courtyard, with performances daily at 6:00 PM. A captioned performance will take place on August 18.

Set in 2018, LEI-LDN follows 17-year-old Chardaye, a sharp-tongued mixed-race teen from Leicestershire, who is abruptly uprooted from her white-dominated upbringing and dropped into the heart of South London. As she adjusts to a new environment filled with unfamiliar accents, cultural norms, and family dynamics, Chardaye confronts her own identity, Blackness, and where—or if—she truly belongs.

Blending spoken word, comedy, and movement, the show explores the nuances of the mixed-race experience, examining the pressure to “pick a side” and the realities of navigating two worlds. Drawing loosely from Pebody’s own life, the piece is a personal, politically charged coming-of-age story grounded in truth, rhythm, and emotional candor.

The production is directed by Mya Onwugbonu, whose work has been recognized by the Black British Theatre Awards and VAULT Festival, and who continues to develop bold, community-rooted stories through theatre, film, and poetry.

Ticketing Information

LEI-LDN runs July 30 through August 25 (not August 11, 12, or 19) at The Green, Pleasance Courtyard, at 6:00 PM. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets range from £9.00 (preview) to £13.00. The show is recommended for ages 14+ (12+ with a parent) and includes strong language, themes of race and discrimination, references to violence and underage drinking, and a depiction of police intervention. A captioned performance will take place on August 18.

