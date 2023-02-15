Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kim Noble Returns To Soho Theatre With LULLABY FOR SCAVENGERS

After astonishing audiences and critics alike in 2022, Kim is back in 2023 with an extended run at London's prestigious Soho Theatre from 15 March until 8 April 2023.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Cult comedic icon Kim Noble is back with his critically acclaimed show, Lullaby For Scavengers at London's Soho Theatre. After astonishing audiences and critics alike in 2022, Kim is back in 2023 with an extended run at London's prestigious Soho Theatre from 15th March until 8th April 2023. Tickets are available now from www.sohotheatre.com.

Kim Noble has lived in a tree, down a sewer, under an insurance office desk and in an unsuspecting client's attic - and he's here to tell the tale. All of these antics have confirmed his undeniable position as one of the UK's best cult-comedic performance artists.

How do you fit into a world that doesn't necessarily want you? A fox and his ex-lover - an angry dead squirrel - are his accomplices in search of survival strategies, friendship and knowledge of what we should pass on to the next generation. Noble descends deep into the sewer and abyss of human loneliness of longing and answers the question of how to deal with rodents in your attic.

Following the provocative hit shows Kim Noble Will Die and You're Not Alone comes Part 3 of his theatrical trilogy on loneliness and connection.

Kim's multi-disciplined approach has led him to work across theatre, TV, film, art and comedy. He was one half of Perrier Award-winning, BAFTA-nominated experimental art-comedy duo Noble and Silver. His work uses a humorous style to expose the human condition: notions of death, sexuality, gender and religion are picked at with dry comedic use of tragedy meshed with absurdity. He has a girl's name and no longer smells of wee. Kim's podcast "Futile Attempts" was released to critical acclaim - "The show is wilder and more interesting than almost everything else out there. It shakes your head up" - The Observer.




