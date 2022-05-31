Katie Pritchard Debuts In Edinburgh With BOOGIE WONDERLAND

Katie Pritchard's Boogie Wonderland has a massive heart and a huge desire for everyone to have a fun time.

Katie Pritchard makes her debut musical-comedy hour as she embraces her inner Le Freak and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, set to music, while possibly dressed as a pavlova.

Do you love music and comedy? If so, you'll adore Musical Comedy - often referred to as the sexiest of all the comedy genres. Add to that some fun and chaotic shenanigans, teamed with incredible* (*very clearly hand-made) costumes, and you've got yourself a party. So, what are you waiting for? Come and join the Good Times with carnage-wielding, mayhem-manifesting, human disco ball, Katie Pritchard. If you want to be in her presence, you'd better be ready to boogie...

Like many of us Katie spent lockdown looking inward; two years on a sofa having an existential crisis. Like not so many of us, Katie discovered that her internal monologue is entirely D.I.S.C.O. and Disco Ball is about unashamedly being yourself, from someone who has spent a lot of time being someone else for other people.

She may only be 5 feet tall, but she's not going to be small for anyone anymore. Katie is embracing her inner weirdo, no longer ashamed or afraid to be called weird, because it's actually quite the compliment thank you very much. And besides, Disco vibes have helped her channel deep life lessons concerning living a healthy life. And Katie plans to follow them.

Directed by the incomparable Ben Target, Disco Ball is a fun, friendly, silly, bonkers, loving hour of comedy fun. Katie has written all the songs and recorded the backing tracks - she's an excellent multiskilled musician. She's even made all of the costumes...

Katie has mastered 12+ instruments as well as being a multi award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and artist most recently seen on Harry Hill's Clubnite for Channel 4 and in Nick Helm's YouTube sitcom Angry Quiz Guy. In 2021, she appears in Plumpton Village Kazoo Orchestra, as part of the New Creatives initiative, a partnership between the BBC, Screen South and The Arts Council. Katie's theatrical credits include Dreamboats and Petticoats in The West End as well as several panto seasons. You can also catch Katie rocking out on her guitar in award-winning all-girl Rock'n'Roll band The Daisy Chains.

Katie Pritchard: Disco Ball plays at the Cellar at Pleasance Courtyard (venue 33) from August 3 - 28.

(All shows will be audio described)

More info at: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/katie-pritchard-disco-ball-0#overview