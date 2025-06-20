KATHRYN GORDON: A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT Joins Made in Scotland Showcase at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Choreographer and performer Kathryn Gordon brings her newest work, A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT, to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 12 through 17. The 50-minute dance performance will be staged at Assembly @ Dance Base (DB3) at 2:30 PM daily. The piece is presented as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase and supported by Creative Scotland and Shetland Arts.

Developed in Shetland and inspired by the migration of birds, A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT integrates movement, live music, and projected visuals to explore themes of departure, return, and emotional connection to place. Gordon’s choreography is set against flowing white sheets and shifting stage environments, as she and dancer Jorja Follina navigate transitional states of identity, flight, and belonging. The immersive experience invites reflection on the human relationship to the natural world, echoing Gordon’s ongoing engagement with environmental awareness in her work.

The performance features live music by acclaimed Scottish composer and sound artist Jenny Sturgeon, with moving image design by Alison Piper. Together, the artists construct a rich sensory landscape that merges Shetland’s terrain and spirit with universal meditations on movement, memory, and home.

Gordon expressed her excitement about performing the work in Edinburgh, saying, “We can’t wait to bring the show to the Fringe, within our nationwide tour. It’s such an honour to be part of the Made in Scotland showcase, alongside such great artists and performances. We are hoping to build connections at the Fringe to allow us to keep this work on its journey, exploring connections that can be made as it travels, by flight and by sea.”

Ticketing Information

KATHRYN GORDON: A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT runs August 12–17 at Assembly @ Dance Base, DB3. Performances begin at 2:30 PM and run approximately 50 minutes. The production is suitable for ages 8 and up and includes some audience participation.

