Joz Norris Returns to Edinburgh Fringe with New Comedy Show YOU WAIT. TIME PASSES.

Comedians’ Choice Award winner Joz Norris returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with You Wait. Time Passes., a brand-new hour of absurdist comedy running 30 July – 24 August 2025 (excluding 13 August) at 10Dome, Pleasance Dome. Performances begin nightly at 7:10 p.m.

You Wait. Time Passes. is a surreal and heartfelt exploration of ambition, workaholism, and the meaning of success, delivered through a playful blend of stand-up, character comedy, philosophy, and nonsense. In the three years since his last Fringe hour, Norris claims to have finally completed his life’s work. But what is it? And now that it’s done—what comes next?

Written by Norris in collaboration with Miranda Holms (BBC Comedy Collective 2024) and Christian Brighty (British Comedy Guide & Chortle nominee), the show is directed by Jon Brittain (Baby Reindeer, Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder, John Kearns' live shows).

Joz Norris is best known as the creator and star of BBC Radio 4’s The Dream Factory and has appeared on The Now Show, Guessable (Comedy Central), and more. His acclaimed short film Dog House recently won Best Comedy Short at the UK Film Awards, and his past Fringe shows have earned accolades for their originality and inventiveness.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Title: Joz Norris: You Wait. Time Passes.

Venue: 10Dome, Pleasance Dome, 1 Bristo Square, Edinburgh EH8 9AL

Dates: 30 July – 24 August 2025 (no show 13 August)

Time: 7:10 p.m. (60 minutes)

Age Guidance: 16+

Ticket Prices: £10 – £15

Box Office: edfringe.com

