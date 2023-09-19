Join Live Music Now Scotland For Family Music Time

'Family Music Time' is a new opportunity to enjoy free of charge music performances from some of Scotland's most talented emerging artists. The relaxed and informal concerts are taking place in a stunning venue that welcomes all.

“Live Music Now Scotland is very much looking forward to working with the local community of Stenhouse, along with the team at St Salvador's and its Community Food Initiative” says Live Music Now Scotland Director, Carol Main MBE.

“The location is in the heart of an area of multi-cultural diversity and multiple deprivation. There is little or no opportunity for people to come together socially or interact with their neighbours, with many living in social isolation.”

“Through Family Music Time, musicians from Live Music Now Scotland, including those from Poland, Spain, Latin America and Scotland, will offer the chance of shared social pleasure and joy through the international language of music and traditional cultures.”

“St. Salvador's Scottish Episcopal Church is a growing congregation in Stenhouse, Edinburgh. Our vibrant and multicultural congregation reflects the diversity of the surrounding area. Through our worship and social outreach, we seek to engage and support our local community, says Revd Dr Ross Jesmont of St Salvador's.”

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Live Music Now Scotland to host a series of music events for local children and their families. The opportunity to have live music events in an area of the city where this is not a regular feature is an exciting prospect. We hope these events will both provide families with an opportunity to enjoy live music in their area and inspire a new generation of musicians.”

Sun 24 September Troppos Ensemble, instrumental ensemble with a Latin twist

Sun 29 October Megan MacDonald and Calum McIlroy, accordion and guitar duo

Sun 26 November Roo and Neil, fiddle and accordion duo

All at 2.00pm I St. Salvador's Scottish Episcopal Church, Edinburgh