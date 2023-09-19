Join Live Music Now Scotland For Family Music Time

The relaxed and informal concerts are taking place in a stunning venue that welcomes all.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Review: DRACULA: MINA'S RECKONING, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo 3 Review: DRACULA: MINA'S RECKONING
Irvine Welsh's PORNO Transfers to the West End Photo 4 Irvine Welsh's PORNO Transfers to the West End

Join Live Music Now Scotland For Family Music Time

'Family Music Time' is a new opportunity to enjoy free of charge music performances from some of Scotland's most talented emerging artists. The relaxed and informal concerts are taking place in a stunning venue that welcomes all.

“Live Music Now Scotland is very much looking forward to working with the local community of Stenhouse, along with the team at St Salvador's and its Community Food Initiative” says Live Music Now Scotland Director, Carol Main MBE.

“The location is in the heart of an area of multi-cultural diversity and multiple deprivation. There is little or no opportunity for people to come together socially or interact with their neighbours, with many living in social isolation.”

“Through Family Music Time, musicians from Live Music Now Scotland, including those from Poland, Spain, Latin America and Scotland, will offer the chance of shared social pleasure and joy through the international language of music and traditional cultures.”

“St. Salvador's Scottish Episcopal Church is a growing congregation in Stenhouse, Edinburgh. Our vibrant and multicultural congregation reflects the diversity of the surrounding area. Through our worship and social outreach, we seek to engage and support our local community, says Revd Dr Ross Jesmont of St Salvador's.”

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Live Music Now Scotland to host a series of music events for local children and their families. The opportunity to have live music events in an area of the city where this is not a regular feature is an exciting prospect. We hope these events will both provide families with an opportunity to enjoy live music in their area and inspire a new generation of musicians.”

Sun 24 September Troppos Ensemble, instrumental ensemble with a Latin twist 

Sun 29 October Megan MacDonald and Calum McIlroy, accordion and guitar duo

Sun 26 November Roo and Neil, fiddle and accordion duo

All at 2.00pm I St. Salvador's Scottish Episcopal Church, Edinburgh



RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
MOORCROFT Will Embark on Tour in Scotland Photo
MOORCROFT Will Embark on Tour in Scotland

The Tron Theatre Company's acclaimed production Moorcroft by Eilidh Loan is touring to venues across Scotland in Autumn 2023. Find out how to get tickets here!

2
Disneys ALADDIN Flies Into Glasgow in 2024 Photo
Disney's ALADDIN Flies Into Glasgow in 2024

The critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical Aladdin will land in Glasgow in 2024 as part of its first ever UK and Ireland tour. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Review: SHIP RATS, Oran Mor Photo
Review: SHIP RATS, Oran Mor

It’s 1880, and being the only woman on a cargo ship in the South China Sea isn’t the safest place for Jessie. Especially when there’s a dead body on board and she’s feeling queasy.

4
Review: ENGLAND AND SON, Tron Theatre Photo
Review: ENGLAND AND SON, Tron Theatre

Set when The Great Devouring comes home, England & Son is a one-man play written specifically for the award-winning political comedian Mark Thomas by award-winning playwright Ed Edwards (The Political History of Smack and Crack) and the first play that Mark has ever performed in that he has not also written.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You