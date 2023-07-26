Jennifer Ellison Joins Cast Of GREATEST DAYS At The King's Theatre

GREATEST DAYS will run at The King's Theatre, Glasgow from Monday 21 to Saturday 26 August 2023.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Photo 1 BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe
HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month Photo 2 HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month
EDINBURGH 2023: George Zacharopoulos Q&A Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: George Zacharopoulos Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A

Jennifer Ellison Joins Cast Of GREATEST DAYS At The King's Theatre

The King's Theatre, Glasgow has announced that Jennifer Ellison is joining The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS, with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth and produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners. Jennifer will join the tour in the role of Rachel from Monday 21 August at The King's Theatre, Glasgow. GREATEST DAYS will run at The King's Theatre, Glasgow from Monday 21 to Saturday 26 August 2023.

The musical embarked on a major UK tour on 6 May 2023, coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Actress, singer, dancer and businesswoman Jennifer Ellison rose to prominence playing Emily Shadwick in the television soap opera Brookside and secured her place as a household name by playing Meg Giry in her international film debut, the 2004 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera. Jennifer played Tracey in British horror movie The Cottage alongside other film and TV projects such as Lynda La Plante's The Commander: Abduction, Liverpool Nativity for BBC Three, Hotel Babylon for BBC1, The Verdict, New Street Law, and The Brief. Jennifer's other many TV appearances include the most recent series of SAS Who Dares Wins (Channel 4), Dancing On Ice (Semi-Finalist & National Tour), Hell's Kitchen (Winner), Celebrity challenge show - With a Little Help From My Friends (ITV), as judge on Dirty Dancing - Time of your Life (Living TV) and as a frequent guest on the ITV daytime show Loose Women. Her other theatre credits include: Lina Lamond in Singin' In The Rain (Palace Theatre), Paulette in Legally Blonde (UK Tour), Cora and Celia in Calendar Girls (UK Tour), Gloria in Boeing Boeing directed by Matthew Warchus (The Comedy Theatre) and Beth in The War Of The Worlds (UK Arena Tour).

Also joining the company is Olivia Hallett, who will be performing the role of Young Rachel from 24 July. Olivia Hallett trained at Emil Dale Academy and The Urdang Academy. She originated the role of Marge in 'KIN' - A New Musical (The Factory Playhouse Hitchin) and appeared as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes (The Other Palace).

Jennifer and Olivia join existing cast members Taylor Alman, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt, Evangeline Jarvis Jones, Rachel Marwood, Mari Mcginlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O'Reilly, Charlotte Anne Steen and Alan Stocks.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That's first ever UK number 1 single Pray, GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990's who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

GREATEST DAYS was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

The book of GREATEST DAYS is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting, Musical Supervision by John Donovan, Costume Supervision by Martin Rodges.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: MIGHTY KIDS BEATBOX COMEDY SHOW STRIKES BACK Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: MIGHTY KIDS BEATBOX COMEDY SHOW STRIKES BACK Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show Strikes Back to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
BIG FISH and EDGES Come to Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland Photo
BIG FISH and EDGES Come to Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland

A Broadway musical bursting with heart and humour, based on a best-selling book and a Tim Burton film, and a contemporary coming-of-age song cycle about growth and self-discovery from Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Olivier Award-winning writers ... the stage is set for another unmissable Edinburgh Festival Fringe run from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).

3
ROUNDHOUSE FESTIVAL Adds Simon Amstell And Bridget Christie To Lineup Photo
ROUNDHOUSE FESTIVAL Adds Simon Amstell And Bridget Christie To Lineup

Iconic live performance venue the Roundhouse in association with leading live comedy production company Berk's Nest has announced that comedy legends Simon Amstell and Bridget Christie will be performing at the first ever Roundhouse Comedy Festival on Wednesday 16th August.

4
Tron Theatre Reveals Autumn-Winter 2023 Season, Artistic Director Andy Arnolds Final Seaso Photo
Tron Theatre Reveals Autumn-Winter 2023 Season, Artistic Director Andy Arnold's Final Season After 16-Year Tenure

The theatre is now introducing their new programme for Autumn-Winter 2023, and announces that it will be Artistic Director, Andy Arnold's last season at the venue as he stands down from the role after almost sixteen years at the artistic helm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showgirls and Spies
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You