Janine Harouni Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With New Show

2023 Best Show nominee Janine Harouni is returning to this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her brand-new hour ‘Janine Harouni: This Is What You Waited For'.

The UK-based Lebanese American comic, a Best Newcomer nominee in 2019, dubbed one of The Guardian's ‘Ten Comedians To Watch' and ‘ready for her Netflix special' by The Times, will bring her new show to Monkey Barrel 3, for two weeks of performances at 1.25pm from Monday 11th – Sunday 24th August 2025 (preview Mon 11th Aug).

Join Janine for a joyful hour on marriage, parenting, and all of the wonderful milestones that slowly degrade your sleep and sanity.

On her new show, Janine said: “I'm super excited to be returning to the Fringe. After my last two shows took on the heavy subject matter of miscarriage, grief and a near-fatal car accident, I'm excited to be back with my most joyful hour yet. I nearly titled it ‘Everyone's Okay and Janine Doesn't Go To The Hospital” but I didn't want to tempt fate.”

Harouni's return to the Fringe follows critical acclaim and an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for both of her previous two hours, which she has gone on to tour across the world, including an Off-Broadway run in New York and a performance at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in LA.

Earlier this year, Harouni made her first appearance on the BBC's Live At The Apollo. Clips from that set have already been viewed over 20 million times, making it one of the most-watched Live At The Apollo debuts in recent years.

In 2019, Janine's debut hour was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. ‘Stand Up with Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated)' explained how a near fatal car accident helped bridge the gap between Janine and her Trump-supporting father. It was recommended by the critics at the New York Times and originally filmed as her debut special for Amazon Prime UK. It is now available to stream worldwide on YouTube.

Her follow-up 2023 hour ‘Man'oushe' saw her receive a second consecutive Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination, this time for Best Show, for an insightful and beautiful hour exploring her Arab roots, pregnancy and what happens when your mail order DNA test does not go to plan – all whilst Janine was 8 months pregnant at the festival.

Janine has opened for comics such as Michael Che and Adam Rowe and is a regular on UK TV with appearances on The Last Leg, Live At The Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, The John Bishop Show, Comedian's Giving Lectures, Question Team and more.

As an actress she has featured in films and TV shows like Bob's Burgers, The Franchise, Collette, Patrick Melrose, The People We Hate At The Wedding and The Batman. She has also starred in the ITV2 sitcom Buffering, for which she served as a writer in its second series.

She has gained a social media following of over 600k with over 100 million views on her clips and specials.

