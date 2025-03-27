James Clements And National Trust For Scotland Partner On THE BURNS PROJECT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Trust for Scotland and theatremaker James Clements are collaborating on the Burns Project, a new theatrical production inspired by the life and works of Robert Burns.

Using the Robert Burns collection online, the Trust's recently digitised collection of manuscripts and artifacts, Clements will transform the poet's letters, poems, and personal items into a one-person performance depicting Burns' life. With primary source material at his fingertips, Clements will explore the Bard's real life, his brilliance, and his contradictions, to showcase his role as a cultural icon while humanising his struggles and triumphs.

The production, directed by Olivier award winner Cora Bissett, will premiere during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2025 at one of the Trust's central Edinburgh properties and will later be performed at other Trust properties during the autumn. The Burns Project will then make its international debut in 2026 during a US tour supported by National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA, strengthening transatlantic ties and fostering a deeper appreciation for Scottish culture.

Michael Terwey, Director of Public Engagement and Research at the National Trust for Scotland, said: "The Burns Project is an exciting pilot initiative for the Trust's emerging arts programme, which aims to activate historical properties through creative collaborations. We have so many resources across our places that support the exploration of Scottish history, art, and culture so there are many more opportunities to create works of art based on our collection.

"Robert Burns is a great place to start with this programme. He is such a well-known character but Burns the man is still a mystery to many. We cannot wait to work with James and see what intricacies of the poet he pulls out of the archive and brings to life."

As a maker of source-based documentary theatre, Clements has created and performed projects all over the world about everything from the mental health of a modern Princess to the culpability of a fascist filmmaker. With the recent launch of the Trust's Robert Burns collection online, Clements is undertaking a two-year collaboration to activate the archives, and welcome new stakeholders into Trust properties and collections.

James Clements said: "This initiative will breathe new life into Burns' work, connecting it with contemporary themes of identity, equality, and cultural heritage. I believe it will be more than a play - it will create an experience that reimagines Burns' legacy for modern audiences. We aim to invite diverse audiences to experience Scotland's heritage in an interactive, meaningful way."

The Burns Project will run during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 2-9 August 2025 and tickets will be available on www.edfringe.com.

The duration and scope of the project is dependent on funding. To discuss the opportunity to support the project, please contact fundraising@nts.org.uk.

Initiatives like the Burns Project support the National Trust for Scotland's vision to care for, protect, and share Scotland's nature, beauty and heritage for everyone, as outlined in its 10-year strategy, launched in 2022. For more information on the National Trust for Scotland, visit www.nts.org.uk.

About the National Trust for Scotland

Established in 1931, the National Trust for Scotland is Scotland's largest conservation charity and cares for, shares and speaks up for Scotland's magnificent heritage.

Over the last 90 years the Trust has pioneered public access to and shared ownership of some of the most magnificent buildings, collections and landscapes in Scotland. It cares for more than 100 sites, from ancient houses to battlefields, castles, mills, gardens, coastlines, islands, mountain ranges and the plants and animals which depend upon them.

In March 2022, the National Trust for Scotland launched Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone, its ten-year strategy which sets out the ambitions of the charity over the coming decade. From speaking up for Scotland's heritage which doesn't have a voice, to improving the lives and wellbeing of people across the country, and responding to the climate and biodiversity crisis, the Trust will build on its work in recent years to grow its impact and conserve and restore more of Scotland's heritage, as it moves towards its centenary in 2031.

Scotland's largest membership organisation, the National Trust for Scotland relies on the support of its members and donors to carry out its important work.

For more information on the National Trust for Scotland visit www.nts.org.uk.

The National Trust for Scotland is a charity registered in Scotland, Charity Number SC 007410.

About James Clements

James Clements (he/him) is a Scottish actor, writer, theatermaker, and arts educator based between New York and Scotland. Clements has performed at venues including La Mama, BRIC, HERE and MITU580, and has written and directed projects at the Public, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, the 92nd Street Y, Culture Lab, Brooklyn Art Haus, The Colony Theatre (Miami), Woolly Mammoth Theatre (Washington D.C), Dundee Rep (Dundee) and the Stockwell Playhouse (London). His acting has been called "impressive...incredibly compelling...excellent" (BroadwayWorld), "[his] portrayal...shines brightest" (BlogCritics) and "the strongest of the cast" (My Entertainment World), and his plays have been described by critics as "searing" (New York Times), "magnifying" (TimeOut), "compelling" (The Guardian), "intricate" (BroadwayWorld), "affecting" (Playbill) and intellectual" (Theatre is Easy).

He is a member of the Adjunct Faculty at NYU Tisch and Marymount Manhattan College. He is Co-Artistic Director of What Will the Neighbours Say?, a documentary theatre company, and an Artist-in-Residence at NYU's Espacio de Culturas. Previous residencies include The Cell, Culture Lab, Brooklyn Arts Council and BRIClab. His work has been recognised by the Queens Council for the Arts, DCLA, NYFA, A.R.T./NY, NYU, Creatives Rebuild New York and Keep it Fringe, amongst others. He is represented for film and television by Swain-Thomas Agency, and recent credits include voicing a national commercial for The Botanist Islay Gin during the Super Bowl.

www.jamesclements.com

About Cora Bissett

Cora Bissett is a multi-award-winning Theatre/Film Director, Actor and Writer originally from Fife, Scotland. She survived a major rock n roll debacle at 17 and has ever since been passionate about telling stories which centre ordinary people trying to find their voice, their strength and their path, whether through theatre, film or music or a combination of all.

Last Fringe Festival, she directed Charlene Boyd in Charlene's play JUNE CARTER CASH, THE WOMAN, HER MUSIC AND ME which was a smash hit at the Edinburgh festival winning a Fringe First.

She was Associate Director at the National Theatre of Scotland from 2014-2022. Productions there include the musical adaptation of Peter Mullan's iconic film ORPHANS, GLASGOW GIRLS: the political musical charting the real-life story of the teen girls who fought for asylum seeker's rights, and the multi-award-winning ADAM (by Frances Poet). which was adapted into a TV drama for BBC, winning a SCOTTISH BAFTA 2022. (co-directed with Lou Lockwood - BBC Scotland/Hopscotch Films/NTS)

She launched her own company in 2010 with the multi-award-winning ROADKILL, created with writer Stef Smith which won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Production in 2012. (Pachamama/Theatre Royal Stratford East, Richard Jordan Productions)

Cora's most recent music performance was her own autobiographical story. She wrote and performed in the raucous gig theatre production WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF (Traverse Theatre/Raw Material) in 2018, 2019 and again in 2023 and toured it Internationally, picking up a Herald Angel, a Fringe First and a Herald Culture Award for Outstanding Performance. It charts her time in an indie rock band in the early 90s when she landed a 5-album record deal and supported the likes of BLUR and RADIOHEAD. She is currently working on the feature film version and is actively looking for producing partners.

She directed Lisa McGee's (Derry Girls) brilliant I'D LIKE TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER) as part of the SKINT series for BBC 4 / Hopscotch Films. She was awarded funding from Short Circuit for THE SINGER which she directed and co-wrote with Deaf artist Jamie Rea, who also starred in it. (produced by Laura McBride at Lothian Films / MTP.) Mentored by Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold., it had its world premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival 2023 and screened at BFI London Film Festival where it was nominated for the Best Short Film Award. She is currently developing her first feature film PRICKER with Compact Pictures and is currently mentoring brilliant emerging artists at Scottish Youth Theatre to create their own solo shows.

