Jake Cornell and Marcia Belsky Transform the Role of Women in the Arts in Edinburgh Fringe Debut

After performing to sold out crowds in New York and LA, New York City comedians Marcia Belsky and Jake Cornell are making their debut performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Marcia is a stand-up comedian, writer, and musician (she co-wrote Handmaid's Tale: The Musical which sold out numerous shows in New York as well as in Washington DC at the Kennedy Center). Jake, an alumni of the esteemed Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre (and has been seen on Logo TV, College Humor, and MTV News).

In Jake Cornell and Marcia Belsky: Man and Woman the two explore gender politics and hacky storytelling through the eyes of writers who think they are truly brilliant but may in fact be quite dim. It's a two-person comedy play parodying heterosexual love and all the "incisive and compassionate" films that have dissected relationships through the male gaze.

Marcia and Jake (played by Marcia and Jake) are two attention starved community theatre performers presenting an original piece of work that they believe has the potential to transform the role of women in the arts.

In the show-within-a-show, Jake/Man believes that he is the only man capable of solving women's issues, while Marcia/Woman thinks her talent in itself will be enough to end artistic oppression for women everywhere.

Jake Cornell and Marcia Belsky: Man and Woman is an hour of fast-paced, high energy punchlines with guest appearances and just enough plotline for audiences to have seen a Real Show as well as show-within-a-show.

Jake Cornell and Marcia Belsky: Man and Woman plays at Assembly George Square Studios (venue 17) from August 3

More info: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/all-shows/jake-cornell-and-marcia-belsky-man-and-woman