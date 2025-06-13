 tracking pixel
In Bed With My Brother Returns To Edinburgh Fringe With PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD

Performances run 31 July - 25 August.

By: Jun. 13, 2025
In Bed With My Brother Returns To Edinburgh Fringe With PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD Image
IN BED WITH MY BROTHER are back in Edinburgh. This August, Nora, Dora and Kat - the team behind such anarchic hits as WE ARE IAN (2017), TRICKY SECOND ALBUM (2019), and PRIME_TIME (2021) - present their first fringe show in six years: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD.

Inspired by the best worst band of all time, The Shaggs, PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD is named after their 1969 album - a work of accidental genius described as a classic by the likes of Kurt Cobain and Frank Zappa. IN BED WITH MY BROTHER will play the band, the audience will play the audience - it'll be perfect, just don't tell Tom Cruise.

Fremont, USA. A boy receives a palm reading from a psychic. The prophecy predicts his fate:

1. He will marry a woman with strawberry blonde hair.

2. His first two children will be boys.

3. His daughters will form a world famous rock band.

When the first two come true, he makes the third a reality.

Ridiculed then revered, The Shaggs defied categorisation. Now, IN BED WITH MY BROTHER attempt to wrangle their story into a three-act biopic. Part tribute act, part feminist reclamation, part rambling and incoherent flight of ideas, PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD is about fate, freewill, power, patriarchy, band t-shirts, daddy issues, and the best and worst album ever made. It's about who holds the power to define you - who gets to say whether you're a legend or loser - who owns the right (and the rights) to tell your story. 

Featuring questionable mime, high-intensity dance sequences, awkward crowd work, cheap wigs, jump scares and a well trained actor, IN BED WITH MY BROTHER twists Rock ‘n' Roll history into a sticky, sweaty, searing rebellion. It will be a laugh. Or it might hit a bum note. We'll let fate decide.



