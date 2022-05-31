Grant Busé Brings New Show SentiMENTAL to Edinburgh Fringe

In his new show SentiMENTAL!, Australian comic, Grant Busé takes his audience on a trip to the past: equally celebrating and mocking the never-ending nostalgia assaulting our modern senses. It's a nostalgia-extravaganza, a music-fuelled deconstruction of our selective memories.

An accomplished instrumentalist and singer, Grant mixes original songs with stand up, homages to classic tunes and in this one-man comedy cabaret. The high-energy show has something for everyone who has ever wanted to go back to "the good old days".

The show was originally conceived in 2020 while Grant was performing in the UK but the pandemic forced Grant back to Australia, back to his hometown of Brisbane and back in with his parents, to his childhood bedroom. An ironic twist of fate... or two years of further research?

2020, although tough, was productive for Grant, who created a series of short films and music videos that have been screened in various international film festivals to critical acclam. Clean My House won Best Comedy at the LA Music Video Awards (USA) and Rome Music Video Awards (ITA). In his directorial debut in 2021, his short film Breaking Up With Corona won Best Rom-Com Micro Film at Portland Comedy Film Festival (USA) and Best Micro Comedy at Best Short Fest (CAN).

Now keen to return to live performance again, Grant's show SentiMENTAL! draws on nostalgia from so many places, whether it's caring for his Tamagotchi, the lessons Grant learnt from Sex and the City, or why he loves the dial-up internet tone. Grant delves deep into our collective lust for childhood comforts and teenage treasures.

Now Grant asks his audience: Were the good old days really that good? Why is your Netflix full of reboots? When did all the teenagers grow mullets? Nostalgia ain't what it used to be.

Grant Busé: SentiMENTAL! plays at Gilded Balloon Nightclub (Gilded Balloon Teviot, Venue 14) from August 3 to 29.

More info: www.edfringe.com