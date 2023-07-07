Gen Z Gender Collective Brings One-Man Show JUNE To Edinburgh Fringe Ahead Of London Run

Taking the form of a one-man show, June takes a deep dive into drag, platonic intimacy and living with disability.

Jul. 07, 2023

Billy is an ex-drag queen trying to reclaim past glory. He launches a desperate attempt to do one final performance and connect to his past, even as it tests his relationships and makes him question everything he believes in. Taking the form of a one-man show, June takes a deep dive into drag, platonic intimacy and living with disability.

Emotional, engaging and heart-wrenching, June invites audiences into an intimate world that weaves its way from glamour to the mundane. It is an explorative piece that takes its beginning, but is not confined to, the art of drag. In a rare initiative for queer stories, June explores the safe spaces of queer connection, its platonic love and friendships that help it face the world. Harrowingly authentic, June offers an unflinching look into queer livelihood in the modern day, and the pains and joys that come with it.

June first made its debut at Durham Drama Festival under Sightline Productions, a Durham University-based theatre company dedicated to providing a platform for underrepresented voices. It has been nominated for multiple awards, including Best Writing for Shehrzadae Moeed, Best Lead Actor for Stephen Ledger (Angels in America, Cottage, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), and Best Show.

June plays at Greenside Venues @ Infirmary St, Ivy Studio from 21-26 August at 12:30pm (50m). Tickets are available at Click Here.




Recommended For You