GOODBYE, DREAMLAND BOWLARAMA Will Be Performed as Part of the A Play A Pie & A Pint Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dundee-based theatre duo, Taylor Dysen & Calum Kelly, of the award-winning theatre company Elfie Picket, are delighted to be taking their new play, Goodbye, Dreamland Bowlarama down to the central belt as part of the A Play, A Pie & A Pint series.

Goodbye, Dreamland Bowlarama is a whimsical musical-comedy, full of heart and plenty of laughs. Charlie Braid loves her life working at the Inverness Dreamland Bowlarama. In her world, everything is just perfect until one day, after a tragic turn of events, Charlie is forced to leave her job at the Bowlarama and doesn’t quite know what to do with herself.

Feeling like there’s no future in Inverness, she decides to hop on the train to the bright lights o’ Dundee. But the grass isnae always greener…

Directed by the acclaimed Beth Morton, written by Taylor Dysen & Calum Kelly, and starring Taylor Dysebn, Goodbye Dreamland Bowlarama is a fish-out-of-water comedy with original songs exploring grief and generational trauma.

DATES & LOCATIONS

12 - 17 May (1PM - 2PM) | Oran Mor, Glasgow | TICKETS

27 - 28 May (1PM - 2PM) | Theatre Royal, Dumfries | TICKETS

29 May (1PM - 2PM) | Stranraer Millennium Centre, Stranraer | TICKETS

30 - 31 May (1PM - 2PM) | Moffat Theatre, Moffat | TICKETS

Comments