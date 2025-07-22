GISELLE REMIX Will Host CLUB GISELLE; Jonny Woo Joins Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GISELLE: REMIX producers have announced three late night extravaganzas, CLUB GISELLE, with DJs and drag performers throughout August, exclusively for Fringe performers, pass holders, staff and accredited industry.

CLUB GISELLE will take place on Thursday 7th, 14th and 21st August from 23:55-03:00. Last entry 1:30am.

Co-hosted by the creator and star of GISELLE: REMIX, Jack Sears and his long-suffering (highly glamorous) assistant and producer Patrick Bone - CLUB GISELLE, featuring a rotating line-up of DJs, drag artists and icons of the festival, promises to be the hottest party at the Fringe made for everyone working tirelessly on stage, behind the scenes and front of house to make the Festival a success. Line-ups to be announced.

Creator and star of GISELLE: REMIX and co-host of CLUB GISELLE, Jack Sears said:

‘Having worked at the Fringe in a few different roles —box office deputy manager, volunteer, supervisor and now performer—I understand the ecosystem inside out. It's exhilarating, exhausting, and at times overwhelming. Amidst the chaos, what's often missing is a space where people across venues—performers, technicians, staff, producers, street team, agents—can connect, unwind, and feel part of a shared experience.

That's the vision behind CLUB GISELLE —a queer-led, late-night space that's equal parts celebration and release. A place to dance, kiss that co-worker you've been flirting with (consensually, of course), chat to a performer you admire, or just be around like-minded people who understand the madness of the month. It's sweaty, irreverent, and a bit naughty—but also inclusive, warm, and euphoric. Club Giselle is a thank you to the Fringe community and a chance to come together in perfect, messy harmony.'

Tickets from £5 for Pleasance pass holders and £10 for all other Edinburgh Fringe pass holders and accredited industry. And £10 for guests (there will be a limit of 1 guest per pass holder and you must enter together). Buy online or on the door.

Also, nightlife and cabaret legend, Jonny Woo, will be joining the cast of GISELLE: REMIX in the role of the Queer Icon. Jonny formerly played the role in rotation with fellow queer legends, Lavinia Co-Op and Kit Green, at Pleasance Theatre London in April 2024.

Jonny Woo has been making solo and group shows since 2000 including 'A Night Of A Thousand Jay Astons', ‘International Woman of Mister E' and 'The Wild Side / Transformer' (as Lou Reed) all of which he presented at the Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre. He wrote and starred in 'All Star Brexit Cabaret' with Richard Thomas which enjoyed a sell-out run with Assembly Edinburgh in 2018 and was presented at The London Coliseum. He worked with Le Gateau Chocolat on Night at The Musicals internationally and most recently he played Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra at his venue The Divine in London. He is currently writing a play 'Silvertown' about gay life in 1960's Docklands. He works in clubs and cabaret in London and internationally and is known infamously as the host of iconic club The NYC Downlow at Glastonbury Festival since 2007. His newest solo show Suburbia recently premiered at Soho Theatre and will also play at the Edinburgh Fringe from 31st July - 25th August 13:35 (except 12th and 19th) at Summerhall.

Jonny said: ‘I adored working with Jack on GISELLE: REMIX last year and am delighted to be returning for its entire run at the Edinburgh Fringe this Summer. Jack has created a beautiful, confronting and often times hilarious show out of a beloved piece from the classical ballet canon that speaks to a queer coming-of-age experience that so many of us have lived and navigated. Ultimately, it ends on a note of hope about the importance of queer community and solidarity, something we need now more than ever.'

Jack Sears said: ‘The queer icon role in this show has never been a gimmick—it's always been personal and intentional. It's reserved for someone who has profoundly shaped my queer identity and artistic practice. There's no one who embodies that more than Jonny Woo.

I first encountered Jonny in 2017 through Lip Sync 1000 at The Glory—his legendary East London queer venue. After performing in his Liza Minnelli Tribute Act, he gave me opportunities I never imagined—stages like The National Theatre River Stage, Clapham Grand and Alexandra Palace, and connections that deeply influenced the artist I am now. His fearless approach, his blend of highbrow and lowbrow, his mix of polish and chaos—all of it shaped my creative ethos.

To now be sharing the stage with him in Edinburgh, in a show I've poured so much of myself into, is something I once only dreamed of. It's beyond special, and I'm incredibly proud and grateful that audiences will get to witness him not only in his own work, but as part of mine.'

Following a sell-out debut at the Royal Opera House and an award-winning run at Pleasance Theatre London, GISELLE: REMX (a queer reimagining of the classical ballet, created and performed by Jack Sears with choreography from the Royal Ballet's Hannah Grennell and featuring a world-class ensemble) plays the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 30th July – 24th August, playing 15:40 everyday (except 6th, 11th and 18th Aug) at Pleasance Courtyard, Forth.