Full Cast Announced For THE GLEE CLUB on Tour

Out of Joint, Cast, Doncaster and Kiln Theatre, London today announced the full cast for their national tour and London run of The Glee Club. Joining Bill Ward who plays Bant, will be Joshua Hayes (Breakneck Bronco - Soho Theatre, A Wondrous Place - Sheffield Theatres/Royal Exchange/Northern Spirit) as Walt Hemmings, Robert Jackson (She Ventures and He Wins - The Young Vic, Kiss Me Kate - The Watermill Theatre) as Scobie, Linford Johnson (The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe - Bridge Theatre, Much Ado About Nothing - Northern Broadsides) as Colin Shuttleworth, Kai Owen (Torchwood - BBC TV, The Full Monty - UK tour) as Jack Horsfall and Eamonn Riley (Martha, Josie and The Chinese Elvis - Stephen Joseph Theatre, Our Town - The Royal Exchange) as Phil Newsome. This new production of Richard Cameron's play is directed by Out Of Joint's artistic director Kate Wasserberg.







In the summer of '62, five hard-working, hard-drinking Doncaster miners, together with their church organist accompanist, are frantically preparing to wow the audience of a local gala concert with their sweet tones. This is The Glee Club, a group of unlikely singers, who though being established in the working men's clubs, aren't exactly known for being at the vanguard of a musical revolution. But both Britain and music are about to change ... and so too are the lives of these six men, will anything ever be the same again?





Richard Cameron's raucous comedy about friendship and divided loyalty in a rough and rugged world, features the romantic songs of the 1950's performed live on stage.



Bill Ward's stage career includes Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Viva Forever, Million Dollar Quartet and Spamalot in The West End, Shakespeare In Love at Bath Theatre Royal and on tour, Look Back in Anger at Northern Stage and The Lady From The Sea Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester. His television roles include Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street and the Emmerdale regular James Barton.



The Glee Club was first staged at the Bush Theatre in 2002 before transferring to the West End. It was revived seven years ago to open Cast, in Doncaster, the writer's hometown. Kate Wasserberg's new production begins at the same theatre on February 28 and culminates in a run at Kiln Theatre in London from June 4 to 27.



Kate Wasserberg says: "I am proud and excited to have assembled this incredible cast to tell this story of friendship and loyalty in a changing world. The cast brings a wealth of experience and authenticity to the project and we all share a love of Richard's beautiful play. I look forward to joyous rehearsals and a fantastic show with classic songs from the 1950s, lots of laughter, and wonderful performances from these fine actors."



Kate Wasserberg is Artistic Director of Out of Joint where she has directed Rita, Sue and Bob, Too (Bolton Octagon, Royal Court and tour) and Close Quarters (Sheffield Theatres). Prior to this, she was the founding Artistic Director of the Other Room in Cardiff, which won Fringe Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards and was nominated for a Peter Brook Empty Space Award under her leadership. At The Other Room she directed, amongst other work Seanmhair, and Play/Silence. She is the former Associate Director of Theatr Clwyd, where where her work included The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Insignificance and All My Sons, A History of Falling Things (Theatr Clwyd with Sherman Theatre, Cardiff). Previous to this she was Associate Director of the Finborough Theatre, London.



Out of Joint has made extraordinary plays for audiences around the world for over 25 years. Continually touring and bringing communities together with stories that reflect our humanity and unite us, Out of Joint work with artists from all backgrounds to deliver great writing. We develop and produce new plays and the very best existing titles; tour work to midscale venues, and offer enrichment opportunities to every community we visit. Recent productions have partnered Out of Joint with The National Theatre, Royal Court, Sheffield Theatres and Northampton Theatres as well as touring venues throughout the UK.



Cast opened its doors in 2013 and has since played host to internationally acclaimed touring companies, co-produced work and the very best in local talent. The state-of-the-art 620-seat theatre presents a thriving programme of performing arts all year round. As well as the main auditorium, the Second Space within the venue can accommodate up to 200 spectators and features small-scale touring works. The theatre is now enjoying its sixth year in operation and offers a cultural programme that contributes to Doncaster's place making agenda, including partnerships with The National Theatre and Royal Opera House. Recent highlights include the free outdoor spectacular RISE! from French company L'Homme Debout, which attracted an audience of over 3,500 people, and English Touring Theatre's Two Trains Running, which enabled Cast to engage with new audiences. Cast is also a charity that aims to enable local people to access the arts through a varied programme, participation activities, and local and national partnerships. Last year, Cast completed their first national tour with The Last Seam, an emotive and powerful production that brought to life the stories of the local mining community to professional and community venues across the North of England.



Based in Kilburn, Kiln Theatre creates internationally renowned, high-quality, engaging and innovative work which presents the world through a variety of different lenses, amplifying unheard voices into the mainstream. Led by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham and Executive Director Daisy Heath, it makes theatre that crosses continents and tells big stories about human connections across cultures, race and languages. We encourage artists of all ages and backgrounds. Recent productions include White Teeth by Zadie Smith, adapted by Stephen Sharkey, Holy Sh!t by Alexis Zegerman, Approaching Empty by Ishy Din, The Son by Florian Zeller (West End transfer), The Half God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams, Wife by Samuel Adamson, Blues in the Night by Sheldon Epps, The Seven Ages of Patience by Chinonyerem Odimba, When the Crows Visit by Anupama Chandrasekhar, Snowflake by Mike Bartlett and Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu. Kiln Theatre is a local theatre with an international vision.

Tour Dates

February 28 - March 7- Cast in Doncaster (press performance March 3 - 7.30pm)

https://castindoncaster.com



March 31 -April 4 - Harrogate Theatre

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk



March 10 - 14 - Theatr Clwyd, Mold

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/



March 24 - 28 - Lichfield Garrick

https://lichfieldgarrick.com



April 7 - 11 - Malvern Theatre

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk



April 14 -18 Cambridge Arts Theatre

https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com



April 21 - 25 - Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

https://www.theatreroyal.org



April 28-May 2 - Northern Stage, Newcastle

https://www.northernstage.co.uk



May 5 - 9 - Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk



May 12 - 16 - Oldham Coliseum

https://www.coliseum.org.uk



May 19 - 23 - Leeds Playhouse

https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk



May 27 - 30 - Theatre Royal, York

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk



June 4- 27 - Kiln Theatre

Press night - 8 June

https://kilntheatre.com







