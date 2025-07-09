Frisky Heads To Aberdeen To Preview New Solo Show, FRISKY'S RESHUFFLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The power-diva half of Frisky & Mannish will make her solo debut with Frisky's Reshuffle, a genre-spanning live music extravaganza, where the audience can challenge Frisky and outrageously talented four-piece band to play any song in any style, from samba to skiffle, Mötley Crüe to Mongolian throat singing, and absolutely everything in-between.

Thinking of getting married? We'll sort the first dance. From Charleston to Charlie XCX yes, we're gonna travel 20s to 20s. Rochelle and Marvin's Hit List? Yeah who doesn't love a pop quiz but we know more. And what would a Frisky show be without a couple of ridunkulous pop mash-ups - oh yes - it's all there, in an hour, somehow. Maybe we'll just have to raise the BPM to OUT OF THIS WORLD.

Frisky's Reshuffle showcases not only Frisky's world-class voice, but also her unsung years as an emcee before the toughest and best crowds around the world as she transforms a room full of strangers into a found family through the only therapy we need - live music.

It takes a performer of a certain level of experience, competence, and delusion to allow the audience to run things. But in this new era of her life and career, Frisky is embracing imperfection and risk - because you can't timidly shuffle into the unknown, you need to take a great big leap.

Revelling in the chaos of audience suggestions and the electricity of live performance, Frisky's Reshuffle is the Fringiest of Fringe shows - you simply 'have to be there' because anything can and will happen. Expect huge tunes, dancing in the aisles, a full heart and a thoroughly tickled funny bone. No two shows will ever be the same, and neither will you.

A live band, a big heart and big Frisk(y) energy - Frisky's Reshuffle is THE unmissable Fringe night out for 2025. This is not only 100% pure pop, it's genre genre genre genre genre, sorry Billie Piper, it's time to embrace the whole musical spectrum.

Frisky's Reshuffle will be at the Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, AB24 5AT, @ 20:00 on the 24th and 25th July for two spectacular preview shows ahead of a Edinburgh Festival Fringe run at Assembly George Square Gardens (Palais du Variété), 30 July - 24 August at 21:55 (60 mins)