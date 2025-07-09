 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Frisky Heads To Aberdeen To Preview New Solo Show, FRISKY'S RESHUFFLE

Performances run on the 24th and 25th July.

By: Jul. 09, 2025
Frisky Heads To Aberdeen To Preview New Solo Show, FRISKY'S RESHUFFLE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The power-diva half of Frisky & Mannish will make her solo debut with Frisky's Reshuffle, a genre-spanning live music extravaganza, where the audience can challenge Frisky and outrageously talented four-piece band to play any song in any style, from samba to skiffle, Mötley Crüe to Mongolian throat singing, and absolutely everything in-between.

Thinking of getting married? We'll sort the first dance. From Charleston to Charlie XCX yes, we're gonna travel 20s to 20s. Rochelle and Marvin's Hit List? Yeah who doesn't love a pop quiz but we know more. And what would a Frisky show be without a couple of ridunkulous pop mash-ups - oh yes - it's all there, in an hour, somehow. Maybe we'll just have to raise the BPM to OUT OF THIS WORLD.

Frisky's Reshuffle showcases not only Frisky's world-class voice, but also her unsung years as an emcee before the toughest and best crowds around the world as she transforms a room full of strangers into a found family through the only therapy we need - live music.

It takes a performer of a certain level of experience, competence, and delusion to allow the audience to run things. But in this new era of her life and career, Frisky is embracing imperfection and risk - because you can't timidly shuffle into the unknown, you need to take a great big leap.

Revelling in the chaos of audience suggestions and the electricity of live performance, Frisky's Reshuffle is the Fringiest of Fringe shows - you simply 'have to be there' because anything can and will happen. Expect huge tunes, dancing in the aisles, a full heart and a thoroughly tickled funny bone. No two shows will ever be the same, and neither will you.

A live band, a big heart and big Frisk(y) energy - Frisky's Reshuffle is THE unmissable Fringe night out for 2025. This is not only 100% pure pop, it's genre genre genre genre genre, sorry Billie Piper, it's time to embrace the whole musical spectrum.

Frisky's Reshuffle will be at the Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, AB24 5AT, @ 20:00 on the 24th and 25th July for two spectacular preview shows ahead of a Edinburgh Festival Fringe run at Assembly George Square Gardens (Palais du Variété), 30 July - 24 August at 21:55 (60 mins)


Don't Miss a Scotland News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos