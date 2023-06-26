Fraser Boyle presents HIS LIFE FLASHED BEFORE YOUR EYES

Ayrshire’s favourite Pantomime Dame, Fraser Boyle prepares to flash his life before your eyes as he embarks on his first solo show after his run-in with the big C.

As a child Fraser Boyle used to touch an electric cattle fence for fun.

A few months ago he (almost simultaneously) turned 40 and lost a testicle.

What has this fence toucher learned from his most recent shock?

He’s learned when to pick up his last remaining ball and run hame!

As Fraser traumatically turned 40 he faced a midlife crisis.

Who was he? Where was he going? He'd taken his eye off the ball.



Not too long after the big 4-0, a Doctor phoned to say he had testicular cancer. Now, as gifts from the universe go - he's had better. I mean, he felt quite attached to it. Literally.



Luckily for Fraser, the Doctor moved swiftly and he still finds himself 40 not lacking, but rather having gained. A new perspective. A new appreciation of his many blessings. A new understanding of what's important and what's not.

Join Fraser as he navigates life’s curveballs with love, laughter and gratitude as he pledges to, no matter what lies ahead – grab the rest of his life by the ball!

Fraser Boyle lets it all hang out in his first ever solo show - a hilarious and uplifting look at this ever-changing thing we call life.

For actor Fraser Boyle this project holds special meaning: "As a Brand Ambassador for Ayrshire Cancer Support, I’m delighted to be supporting them through my show to raise vital funds so that no one faces cancer alone. Each ticket sold, includes a donation to Ayrshire Cancer Support which will help them continue to deliver the services that offer a genuine lifeline in people’s time of need”

Tickets are available now, visit eastayrshireleisure.com for details.

Listings

1ST & 2ND SEPTEMBER 2023, 7.30PM

The Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock

Tickets (£19.50) + £2 booking fee / £1 from every ticket goes to Ayrshire Cancer Support

Book via: eastayrshireleisure.com or on 01563 554 900

Strictly 16+

Cast and Creatives

Written & Starring Fraser Boyle

Fraser Boyle is one of Scotland’s most popular performers. Fraser trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now RCS), graduating in 2009 with a BA in Acting and receiving the Tisha Scott Prize for Best Company Member as voted for by his fellow students.

Nominated as ‘Best Dame’ by the UK Pantomime Association for his role in Sleeping Beauty at the Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock, Fraser is no stranger to the Pantomime spotlight, having starred in 16 Pantomimes across Scotland. Fraser returns to The Gaiety stage later this year to reprise his role as an ‘Ugly Sister’ for their production of Cinderella which he also co-wrote with Ken Alexander.

As an established actor, playwright and director, Fraser founded his own production company 5 Brick May Productions in May 2023. 5 Brick May Productions aims to present high-quality musical theatre, comedy and drama that resonates with communities across Scotland. Beyond his one-man show, Fraser Boyle – HIS LIFE FLASHED BEFORE YOUR EYES, Fraser is working with actor-muso Ali Cleland on an original comedy musical Hen Night Horror which will tour Scotland in 2024.

His theatre credits include: The Devil on Wheels (Nutshell, Scottish Tour), Goldilocks goes to Greece (Oran Mor), Jack and the Bean Pie (Oran Mor), Aladdin (Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock), Sleeping Beauty (The Gaiety Theatre)

His writing credits include: Sleeping Beauty (The Gaiety Theatre), The Scunner that Stole Christmas (The Gaiety Theatre), Jack and the Beanstalk (The Gaiety Theatre), The Dolls Dragged Up (Scottish Tour) and The Dolls Abroad (Scottish Tour).

His directing credits include: Aladdin (Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock)