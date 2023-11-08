First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

Wicked opens in Edinburgh on 7 December

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Peter Pan: Boy George Set to Make Panto Debut as Captain Hook in Arena Spectacular Photo 2 Peter Pan: Boy George Set to Make Panto Debut as Captain Hook in Arena Spectacular
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 3 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo 4 Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Edinburgh Playhouse

First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

WICKED, "one of the most successful musicals of all time" (BBC News), today releases rehearsal photography by Mark Senior of its 2023/5 tour cast. The production will fly back to the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday 7 December 2023 to Sunday 14 January 2024 where more than 120,000 tickets have already been sold. Remaining tickets are available at www.atgtickets.com/Edinburgh.

 

First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

Former West End 'Boq' Daniel Hope has temporarily returned to the production while Jed Berry recovers from an injury sustained prior to joining rehearsals.

First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

The Wicked Tour stars Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sarah O'Connor (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Donna Berlin (Madame Morrible), Simeon Truby (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Jed Berry/Daniel Hope* (Boq), Megan Gardiner (Nessarose), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Standby for Elphaba), Thomas Charles, Julie ClokeCharlotte Coggin, Freddie Conway, Áine Curran, Jade Davies, Kamau Davis, Russell Dickson, Maddison Firth, Lydia Gerrard, James Gower-Smith, Shoko Ito, Holly Lawrence, Nick Len, Stephanie Lindo, Will Lucas, Will LuckettRozz Mbwembwe, Georgia McElwee, Conor O'Hara, Shereen Osman, Stuart Rouse, Christina ShandAdam Stickler, and Frazer Woolcott.

 

First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

*The role of Boq is being temporarily played by Daniel Hope while Jed Berry recovers from injury.

 

First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues an open-ended run at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now in its 18th year. Winner of more than 100 global awards, Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide and is currently celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its Broadway premiere. The two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked will be released in November 2024 (Part 1) and November 2025 (Part 2).

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's celebrated musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz', revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming 'Glinda The Good' and the 'Wicked Witch of the West'.

 

Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz ('Godspell', 'Pippin', 'The Prince of Egypt', Disney's 'Pocahontas', 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'Enchanted')It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series 'My So-Called Life'). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc PlattUniversal Stage ProductionsThe Araca GroupJon B. Platt, and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) Michael McCabe.

 

Official website: www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk

 

'X' (Twitter): @WickedUK  |  Facebook: /WickedUK  |  Instagram: @WickedUK




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Review: PLAYTHROUGH, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo
Review: PLAYTHROUGH, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Playthrough is a new spooky interactive play that explores the darkness and addiction that lurks at the heart of our seemingly innocent playthings.

2
Wiltshire Creative Reveals Spring 2024 Programme Featuring New Plays by Chris Chibnall and Photo
Wiltshire Creative Reveals Spring 2024 Programme Featuring New Plays by Chris Chibnall and Sir Alan Ayckbourn

Wiltshire Creative has announced their Spring 2024 programme. Building on their recent in-house productions at Salisbury Playhouse, which include The Girl on the Train and Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, Wiltshire Creative's programme for next spring includes three new in-house productions.  

3
BATSU! to Open at Underbelly Boulevard This Month Photo
BATSU! to Open at Underbelly Boulevard This Month

BATSU!, direct from Chicago and New York will now make its way to their new permanent space with a residency at Underbelly Boulevard from November 2023.

4
Glasgow Pavilion Pantomime TREASURE ISLAND Final Cast Announced Photo
Glasgow Pavilion Pantomime TREASURE ISLAND Final Cast Announced

Final casting is confirmed as The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow's annual pantomime Treasure Island gets set to take you to a far off, mystical island piled high with treasure in a fun-filled family adventure from 30 November 2023 to 14 January 2024.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: PLAYTHROUGH, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: PLAYTHROUGH, Oran Mor, Glasgow
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Edinburgh PlayhouseReview: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Edinburgh Playhouse
Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Festival Theatre, EdinburghReview: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Peter McPan flies into Glasgow and AberdeenPeter McPan flies into Glasgow and Aberdeen

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Sam Campbell: Wobservations in Scotland Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
Ian Smith: Crushing in Scotland Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
Ed Night: Rise and Smile in Scotland Ed Night: Rise and Smile
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage in Scotland Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/03-2/03)
Mark Thomas in England & Son in Scotland Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Sarah Keyworth: Work In Progress in Scotland Sarah Keyworth: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/25-1/25)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared in Scotland Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry in Scotland Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/21-11/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You