First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

WICKED, "one of the most successful musicals of all time" (BBC News), today releases rehearsal photography by Mark Senior of its 2023/5 tour cast. The production will fly back to the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday 7 December 2023 to Sunday 14 January 2024 where more than 120,000 tickets have already been sold. Remaining tickets are available at www.atgtickets.com/Edinburgh.

Former West End 'Boq' Daniel Hope has temporarily returned to the production while Jed Berry recovers from an injury sustained prior to joining rehearsals.

The Wicked Tour stars Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sarah O'Connor (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Donna Berlin (Madame Morrible), Simeon Truby (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Jed Berry/Daniel Hope* (Boq), Megan Gardiner (Nessarose), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Standby for Elphaba), Thomas Charles, Julie Cloke, Charlotte Coggin, Freddie Conway, Áine Curran, Jade Davies, Kamau Davis, Russell Dickson, Maddison Firth, Lydia Gerrard, James Gower-Smith, Shoko Ito, Holly Lawrence, Nick Len, Stephanie Lindo, Will Lucas, Will Luckett, Rozz Mbwembwe, Georgia McElwee, Conor O'Hara, Shereen Osman, Stuart Rouse, Christina Shand, Adam Stickler, and Frazer Woolcott.

*The role of Boq is being temporarily played by Daniel Hope while Jed Berry recovers from injury.

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues an open-ended run at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now in its 18th year. Winner of more than 100 global awards, Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide and is currently celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its Broadway premiere. The two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked will be released in November 2024 (Part 1) and November 2025 (Part 2).

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's celebrated musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz', revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming 'Glinda The Good' and the 'Wicked Witch of the West'.

Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz ('Godspell', 'Pippin', 'The Prince of Egypt', Disney's 'Pocahontas', 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'Enchanted'). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series 'My So-Called Life'). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) Michael McCabe.

Official website: www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk

'X' (Twitter): @WickedUK | Facebook: /WickedUK | Instagram: @WickedUK