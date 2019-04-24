Finnish Circus Superstars Race Horse Company Bring SUPER SUNDAY To Edinburgh Fringe

This Fringe, prepare to be transported to a dystopian fair ground at the end of the world where acrobatic chaos reigns supreme. Let Finnish circus superstars Race Horse Company be your guide in a circus spectacle like no other, bringing with them some of the most daring, gravity-defying and downright ridiculous stunts humanly possible in Super Sunday. The company are setting up camp at the home of circus at the Fringe, the Underbelly Circus Hub on the Meadows, in the Lafayette Big Top from 2-24 August 2019.

Making its Edinburgh Fringe premiere, Race Horse Company's massive international success Super Sunday is a kaleidoscope of colourful energy, the company's biggest production yet and the most ambitious production in the Circus Hub's five years history. Created without a director, Super Sunday was born out of 6 devising performers letting their imaginations run wild through improvisation and artistic expression. The result is a no-holds barred rollercoaster ride of a show, combining cheeky boneheaded mentality with hilarious dark humour and of course mind-blowing circus skills. Set in an amusement park world where nothing is quite as it seems, surroundings and reality warps and morphs as the unexpected rears its head and the artists serve up a psychedelic mix of surprise and astonishment.

When it comes to circus skills, the performers of Race Horse Company have them in wild herds. Audiences can expect to see acrobats soar to the roof of the Lafayette in a double trampoline act, launch themselves from two human catapults, take flight from a teeterboard and a Russian bar in the shape of a crucifix, and perform expert floor and ball acrobatics across an extensive set. Oh, and they have a Wheel of Death, demonstrated in a way that has to be seen to be believed, in true unique Race Horse Company style

Hold on tight and enjoy the ride!





