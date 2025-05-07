Ellie Keel Makes Playwriting Debut With SKYE: A THRILLER at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K Media and Summerhall Arts have announced the world première at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 of SKYE: A Thriller, by Sunday Times bestselling author and award-winning theatre producer Ellie Keel, in her playwriting debut. Directed by Matthew Iliffe, the production will open at Summerhall on 2 August, with previews from 31 July, and runs until 25 August.

Beyond playwriting, Keel has found success as a Sunday Times bestselling author, Founder Director of the Women’s Prize for Playwriting, and an Olivier Award-nominated producer. In 2024, Keel won Producer of the Year in The Stage Awards, becoming the youngest producer ever to win in this category.

Set on the Scottish island, SKYE: A Thriller explores ghosts, grief, and family relationships, as four siblings see their father standing on a beach, several years after his death.

This production will be the first ever co-production with Summerhall Arts, marking an exciting collaboration between K Media and the new incarnation of the iconic Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue.



Ellie Keel said today, “I’m very excited to be making my first foray into playwriting this year. I’ve spent many happy(ish) summers producing brilliant new plays in Edinburgh, and I’m thrilled that SKYE: A Thriller will have its première at the greatest arts festival in the world, alongside two wonderful plays I’m co-producing. It’s a bonus that SKYE will be a co-production with Summerhall, a venue I’ve always loved, as it enters a very exciting new chapter.”



Cast and full creative team will be announced shortly.

